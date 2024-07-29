    Samson Mow Teases Crucial Bitcoin Argument to Be Resolved Within Coming Months

    Yuri Molchan
    Bitcoin maximalist Mow has issued important Bitcoin statement
    Mon, 29/07/2024 - 12:02
    Samson Mow Teases Crucial Bitcoin Argument to Be Resolved Within Coming Months
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Samson Mow, vocal Bitcoin proponent and the chief executive officer of JAN3, has commented on a recent statement about the suggestion made by Senator Cynthia Lummis during the Bitcoin 2024 conference to transfer U.S. Federal Reserve banks’ reserves from treasuries into Bitcoin over the next five years. That would constitute 1,000,000 BTC – 5% of the Bitcoin circulating supply.

    Paul Vigna, co-author of the “The Age of Cryptocurrency” book, also made a comment on that suggestion, and Mow basically responded to him, citing Vigna's tweet in his own.

    Mow's statement on "Bitcoin volatility"

    Vigna pondered why the Federal Reserve would want to convert its treasuries reserves into Bitcoin, labeling the former as “the safest asset in the world” and the latter as “the most volatile” one. The writer wondered what benefit that would provide to the Federal Reserve.

    Mow responded to that, saying that he saw that as the beginning of conversations on whether Bitcoin is a reserve asset or not. The JAN3 boss shared his expectations, saying that “The preconception of what is a “safe asset” and what is “volatile” will be shattered in the coming months.” Perhaps this is another statement of the “super bullish Bitcoin news” that he promised last week, saying that it will become known within the next few days.

    Overall, Mow is a believer that within the next year, Bitcoin is bound to skyrocket to $1 million per coin. On Saturday, he tweeted that by 2045 he does not expect the U.S. dollar to exist.

    Mow doubles down on his mega-bullish BTC prediction

    Last week, Samson Mow made an optimistic Bitcoin prediction as he tweeted that the crypto community should say goodbye to “sub $0.07 million Bitcoin forever.” Today, the Bitcoin maximalist revisited that tweet and reposted it, adding an “eyes” emoji to it.

    That happened as, over the past 24 hours, the global flagship digital currency gained approximately 3.7% and came very close to recapturing the $70,000 price level. There was one particularly big hourly green candle that pushed Bitcoin up 1.45%. As of this writing, BTC is trading in the $69,500 zone. As for a slightly broader picture, since last Thursday, Bitcoin has increased by 8.57%, gradually soaring from the $64,030 price tag.

    #Samson Mow #Bitcoin #Federal Reserve
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
