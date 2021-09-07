Salvadoran Business Leader Slams Bitcoin Amid Brutal Price Crash

News
Tue, 09/07/2021 - 18:36
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Javier Siman’s department store has started accepting Bitcoin despite the owner’s aversion to the cryptocurrency
Salvadoran Business Leader Slams Bitcoin Amid Brutal Price Crash
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Renowned Salvadoran lawyer and businessman Javier Siman, who spearheads the National Association of Private Enterprises, has taken to Twitter to criticize Bitcoin’s volatility:

I warn you that I have nothing to do with the price of Bitcoin falling! This is the volatility risk that we have been pointing out.

As reported by U.Today, Bitcoin crashed nearly 20 percent to an intraday low of $42,900. The flagship cryptocurrency is still down 11 percent, currently trading just below the $47,000 level.

Related
McDonald's Starts Accepting Bitcoin in El Salvador

On top of that, the state-run Chivo wallet temporarily went offline due to insufficient server capacity, with users not being able to download it from app stores.

Like many Salvadorans, Siman was caught off guard by recent comments by President Nayib Bukele’s legal advisor about Bitcoin acceptance being mandatory. As reported by U.Today, businesses that refuse to perform transactions in the country will face sanctions despite Bukele’s earlier reassurances. 

Siman Warehouses, the largest department store in Central America, has started accepting Bitcoin in spite of the owner’s opposition to the controversial law that took effect earlier today.

#Bitcoin News #Cryptocurrency Adoption #El Salvador
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Date of Cardano’s Smart Contract Launch Officially Confirmed
09/07/2021 - 19:27
Date of Cardano’s Smart Contract Launch Officially Confirmed
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Salvadoran Business Leader Slams Bitcoin Amid Brutal Price Crash
09/07/2021 - 18:36
Salvadoran Business Leader Slams Bitcoin Amid Brutal Price Crash
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Germany Plans to Introduce Tokenized Mutual Fund Shares
09/07/2021 - 17:16
Germany Plans to Introduce Tokenized Mutual Fund Shares
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya