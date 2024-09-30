    Robinhood Shuts Down Stablecoin Rumors

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Robinhood does not plan to roll out a stablecoin in the near future
    Mon, 30/09/2024 - 18:46
    Robinhood Shuts Down Stablecoin Rumors
    Cover image via stock.adobe.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Popular commission-free trading app Robinhood has denied rumors about its stablecoin plans. 

    Advertisement

    The public company has clarified that it has no intention to join this sector in the near future. 

    Last week, Bloomberg reported that Robinhood was interested in making a foray into the stablecoin market. The report cited people fa

    HOT Stories
    Robinhood Shuts Down Stablecoin Rumors
    Ripple Breaks Silence on RLUSD Stablecoin Launch With Major Warning
    Bitcoin Bull Michael Saylor Flexes 1,325% Gain in Viral 'Hodl On' Post
    XRP Rockets 800% in Fund Flows as XRP Price Goes Parabolic

    Meanwhile, the stablecoin market is becoming increasingly crowded with major players jumping into the fray. 

    Advertisement

    As reported by U.Today, Ripple officially introduced its own stablecoin product in April. The RULSD stablecoin ended up entering its beta testing phase in late summer. The stablecoin is expected to become available to the general public later this year.

    Earlier today, the San Francisco-headquartered company issued a warning about scams involving the RLUSD stablecoin. The newly issued tokens are not available for the general public for now. 

    Related
    XRP Community Hit With Critical Warning — Here's What It Concerns
    Sat, 08/10/2024 - 14:11
    XRP Community Hit With Critical Warning — Here's What It Concerns
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    London-based neobank Revolut also intends to introduce its own stablecoin. Its entry into the market is yet to be confirmed. 

    Of course, the stablecoin market is already extremely crowded, with Tether's USDT alone boasting a market cap of $119.7 billion. Meanwhile, Circle's USDC is the sixth-biggest cryptocurrency with a market cap of $35.7 billion, according to CoinGecko data.   

    With that being said, some market observers like prominent broker Bernstein are convinced that the stablecoin market could balloon to nearly $3 trillion over the next five years. 

    Such tokens are increasingly gaining traction as a means of payment around the globe, with various emerging markets being in the lead.   

    #Robinhood
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Sep 30, 2024 - 16:33
    Meme Cryptos BONK, WIF, POPCAT Best Performers in Top 100
    News
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
    Title news
    News
    Sep 30, 2024 - 16:17
    Former Binance CEO Speaks out After Prison Release, Michael Saylor Makes Epic 99% Bitcoin Prediction, XRP Breaks Key Level, Setting Stage for Bullish Rally: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    News
    Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 11:30
    Solana (SOL) to $330? Here's What to Expect This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 21, 2024 - 13:18
    Tron (TRX) Price Is Bullish, But There's Catch
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Sep 19, 2024 - 9:45
    Shib Army, Decentralized Advertising in Web3 and LTDToken Prospects: Interview With Shib Dream
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Sep 17, 2024 - 10:38
    Harnessing AI and Data for Business Innovation: Interview with Devkit.agency CEO Bogdan Ivanov
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    5000+ Forex Companies attending Forex Expo Dubai 2024
    World Mobile Launches on Base to Expand Global Web3 Wireless Network
    Digital Fusion Summit Unites Family Offices and Institutional Investors to Explore Digital Asset Opportunities in Dallas
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Robinhood Shuts Down Stablecoin Rumors
    Meme Cryptos BONK, WIF, POPCAT Best Performers in Top 100
    Former Binance CEO Speaks out After Prison Release, Michael Saylor Makes Epic 99% Bitcoin Prediction, XRP Breaks Key Level, Setting Stage for Bullish Rally: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD