Ripple's Legal Fight with SEC Gears Up with New Deadlines

The ongoing legal battle between Ripple Labs Inc. and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has entered a new phase with revised deadlines for remedies briefing.

James K. Filan, an attorney covering the legal battle, took to X to outline the updated schedule: the SEC’s opening brief is set for March 22, Ripple’s opposition brief is due by Apr. 22, and the SEC’s reply brief is expected by May 6.

In February, Ripple sought a one-week extension for remedies-related discovery, moving the deadline from Feb. 12 to Feb. 20. This request came after a dispute over the relevance of post-complaint discovery was resolved in the SEC's favor by Judge Sarah Netburn, leaving Ripple with a tight one-week window to produce a substantial volume of documents. The extension was granted.

On Feb. 7, Magistrate Judge Sarah Netburn granted a letter motion for an extension of time.

Following this, on February 27, 2024, the SEC, through Jorge G. Tenreiro, submitted a letter motion to Judge Analisa Torres requesting a further extension of time to file remedies-related briefing.

The regulator was seeking a total one-week extension for the completion of such a briefing. This request aimed to accommodate the time needed to review recently produced documents and finalize remedies-related briefing, following the extension granted to Ripple for discovery.

The SEC's motion for an extension of time was granted in early March.