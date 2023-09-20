Ripple’s Brad Garlinghouse Says They Are On Global Hiring Spree

Ripple CEO has just shared at the Mainnet 2023 event that Ripple is secure enough to hire new staff in various countries

According to a recent X post published by a Ripple advocate, founder of Crypto.Law John Deaton, Ripple’s chief executive Brad Garlinghouse has just shared at the Mainnet 2023 event that the blockchain decacorn has open vacancies in countries located in various corners of the globe – the UAE, London and Singapore.

By posting this, Deaton seemed to try and convince the crypto community that Ripple Labs’ position in the market is strong enough, so the XRP community should feel protected.

At Mainnet and @bgarlinghouse just said: “We’re hiring in Dubai, We’re hiring in London, We’re hiring in Singapore…”



Now I ask: Do you feel protected? — John E Deaton (@JohnEDeaton1) September 20, 2023

Mainnet is a major event lead by blockchain analytics company Messari. This year, it is taking place from September 22-23. Among the invited speakers there, aside from Garlinghouse, include Circle founder Jeremy Allaire, Galaxy Digital’s Michael Novogratz, and many other notable figures in the crypto sphere.

The conference is taking place in New York City. As reported by U.Today earlier, while in New York, Garlinghouse together with Ripple’s chief legal officer Stuart Alderoty had their picture taken right in front of the local SEC headquarters. This photo went viral on the social media X app, gathering nearly 9,000 likes and more than 500,000 views.

As for the company’s plans to take on more staff, a week ago Garlinghouse told Bloomberg that about 80% of new hiring this year, Ripple intends to do outside the USA.