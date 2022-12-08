Ripple Will Lose Against SEC, 4.1 Billion XRP Moved from Bittrex in 1 Hour, 760 Billion SHIB on Move: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

U.Today has prepared a summary of the top four stories over the past day.

Ripple will lose against SEC, crypto executive claims

According to a recent tweet by Gene Hoffman , chief operating officer at blockchain company Chia Network, the SEC will defeat Ripple fintech giant in the long-running lawsuit. Hoffman believes that the only outcome all XRP supporters can expect is that a federal judge will rule that Ripple's sales of XRP made XRP a security. Federal judges, says Hoffman, realize that most people purchased XRP in the hope that "the number would go up." Therefore, it is unlikely that Ripple and its supporters' arguments about the alleged utility of the cryptocurrency would succeed.

4.1 billion XRP moved from Bittrex within hour, here's what may be happening

Yesterday , Whale Alert spotted 10 transactions, carrying a total of 4.124 billion XRP coins. The funds were moved from top U.S.-based cryptocurrency exchange Bittrex, the cryptocurrency tracker reports. Out of those ten transactions, seven carried a total of 500,000,000 XRP apiece, and the remaining two carried 300,000,000 and 324,254,650 XRP. The total amount of these transfers, 4.1 billion XRP, is evaluated at approximately $1.5 billion in fiat. While Whale Alert marked receiving wallets as “unknown,” Bithomp, an XRP-focused wallet tracking platform, shows that they were set up by Upbit, a major South Korean crypto exchange.

760 billion SHIB on move as SHIB returns to whales' top 10 holdings

Per data provided by Etherscan, yesterday, two large transactions carrying 760 billion SHIB were made, along with a couple of much smaller transactions, carrying 50 billion meme coins each. The biggest one, carrying 419,497,861,322 SHIB, was shifted by the Binance exchange between its own wallets. The second transaction, 339,397,509,444 SHIB, was moved from one anonymous wallet to another. Meanwhile, Shiba Inu has returned to the list of top cryptocurrencies held by the largest 100 wallets on Ethereum. At the moment, it is in fifth place after Ethereum, USDT, USDC and stETH.

XRP community reacts to Michael Saylor's comments on Ripple lawsuit