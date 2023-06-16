Ripple v. SEC Case to Be Resolved Within Days: SEC Veteran

Fri, 06/16/2023 - 10:02
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Case nearing completion, according to Mark Fagel, who predicts verdict within days
Ripple v. SEC Case to Be Resolved Within Days: SEC Veteran
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The long-standing legal battle between Ripple Labs Inc. and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is set to reach a decisive point in the coming days, according to an industry veteran. Marc Fagel, a former attorney who served as the SEC's San Francisco regional director, shared his insights on the case, suggesting that a ruling could be imminent.

Related
Ripple v. SEC: Final Decision Is Ready, Lawyers Agree

Fagel's comments came in response to a tweet from an XRP community member, who expressed concerns over the possibility of the SEC dropping its lawsuits before summary judgment, potentially undermining the authority of the presiding judge. The tweet suggested that a delay in the ruling could strengthen the argument that the judge's decision was influenced by public reactions and that it would create further confusion, leading to speculation of intentional encouragement of greater uncertainty.

The former attorney tried to avoid speculation but opined that a ruling could be expected within days. He stated that any delay in the case was likely due to its complexity and not an indication of ulterior motives.

Related
SEC Bullies Ripple CEO and Chris Larsen, John Deaton Says, Here's Their Response

Fagel also clarified that Ripple, the company behind XRP, was distinct from other recent SEC enforcement actions. He noted that the judge's ruling is unlikely to address the issue of secondary market trading, and that the Hinman emails in question may only be referenced in connection to a ruling on the individual defendants' liability.

John Deaton, an attorney and legal representative for XRP holders, also weighed in on the matter. He highlighted his belief that charging individual executives with aiding and abetting, based on a recklessness standard, was a significant mistake. Deaton expressed confidence that no reasonable jury would find any executives reckless.

#XRP #Ripple News
article image
About the author
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image OKCoin Next on US Regulator's Radar, Here's What's New
06/16/2023 - 09:44
OKCoin Next on US Regulator's Radar, Here's What's New
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image Hong Kong Regulator Pushes Banks to Welcome Crypto Firms, FT Says
06/16/2023 - 09:20
Hong Kong Regulator Pushes Banks to Welcome Crypto Firms, FT Says
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image BlackRock's Bitcoin ETF: Top Expert Foresees Win-Win-Win Scenario
06/16/2023 - 09:12
BlackRock's Bitcoin ETF: Top Expert Foresees Win-Win-Win Scenario
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya