Ripple Sees Strong Addition to Its Legal Team: Details

Sat, 09/24/2022 - 15:08
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Ripple currently awaits key decisions
Ripple Sees Strong Addition to Its Legal Team: Details
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Ripple has seen a new addition to its legal team. According to updates shared by Ripple enthusiast and former federal prosecutor, James K. Filan, "Attorney Bethan Rhian Jones has filed an application to appear and join the Ripple Labs' defense team. Attorney Jones is with Kellogg Hansen."

A bio on attorney Jones reads, "Bethan Jones joined Kellogg Hansen as an associate in 2018. Ms. Jones represents clients in complex commercial litigation and has particular experience in antitrust, telecommunications, and False Claims Act cases. Before joining Kellogg Hansen, Ms. Jones served as a law clerk to the Honorable Anthony J. Scirica on the United States Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit."

She is also a co-author of two books about conflicts of laws. Bethan Jones might be considered a strong addition, having handled complex commercial litigation.

Related
Ripple v. SEC: James K. Filan Discusses Lawsuit's Next Steps

Ripple currently awaits key decisions such as that regarding the DPP and the attorney-client battle over former SEC official William Hinman's documents.

If the SEC loses privilege issues before Judge Torres, James K. Filan predicts that there are likely chances that the agency might try to file a motion for certification of an interlocutory appeal to the Second Circuit.

Related
Ripple Hires New Lawyers as SEC Lawsuit Drags On

In July, Ripple added two Kellogg Hansen lawyers to its team to bolster its legal team. Kylie Chiseul Kim and Clayton J. Masterman, the two newly added attorneys, joined the legal team representing Ripple in its lawsuit against the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Judge Analisa Torres also granted their respective motions for admission to practice pro hac vice in the case.

XRP was a top gainer in the week, outperforming top cryptocurrencies amid increased optimism in the case.

Expressing positive expectations in the case, Garlinghouse expects that the case will not go to trial because he believes the judge has enough evidence to decide without a jury. In an interview on Fox Business, Garlinghouse says a judge, not a jury, will ultimately decide the Ripple-SEC lawsuit.

#Ripple News
article image
About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image 20 Ethereum Validators Slashed in Three Hours: Reasons
09/24/2022 - 14:46
20 Ethereum Validators Slashed in Three Hours: Reasons
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Charles Hoskinson Criticizes Veteran Trader Peter Brandt
09/24/2022 - 14:17
Charles Hoskinson Criticizes Veteran Trader Peter Brandt
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Veteran Trader Peter Brandt Posts Ominous Chart Pattern for Cardano: Details
09/24/2022 - 13:30
Veteran Trader Peter Brandt Posts Ominous Chart Pattern for Cardano: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide