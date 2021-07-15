PayPal Dramatically Increases Limit for Cryptocurrency Purchases

Thu, 07/15/2021 - 19:53
Alex Dovbnya
PayPal claims that the changes will enable its users to have more choice in buying crypto
PayPal Dramatically Increases Limit for Cryptocurrency Purchases
PayPal has boosted its weekly purchase limit for digital assets to $100,000, the company announced Thursday

Its customers will also be able to purchase an unlimited amount of crypto on an annual basis.   

The changes are meant to make the process of buying crypto on PayPal more flexible: 

These changes will enable our customers to have more choice and flexibility in purchasing cryptocurrency on our platform.    

PayPal is also expected to allow its customers to withdraw cryptocurrencies from the app.   

The payments giant debuted a cryptocurrency functionality back in October 2020, contributing to Bitcoin's massive rally at the end of the previous year.   

Alex Dovbnya

