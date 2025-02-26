Advertisement
AD

    Ripple President Reacts to PayPal’s Stablecoin Move

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Wed, 26/02/2025 - 6:06
    Ripple President Monica Long has taken a dig at PayPal
    Advertisement
    Ripple President Reacts to PayPal’s Stablecoin Move
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    According to a recent report by Bloomberg, global payments giant PayPal plans to bring its stablecoin to more of its products.  

    Advertisement

    Millions of merchants will be able to use the PYUSD stablecoin later this year with the company's bill-pay product.

    Ripple President Monica Long has commented that this development "sounds familiar," seemingly taking a veiled dig at PayPal. 

    HOT Stories
    Ripple President Reacts to PayPal’s Stablecoin Move
    Bitcoin (BTC) on Yearly Low, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Plummeting Aggravated, Solana (SOL) Far Too Close to $100
    Binance's CZ Says He Did Not Sell Any Crypto
    Breaking: SEC Drops Yet Another Crypto Investigation

    Related
    Breaking: SEC Drops Yet Another Crypto Investigation
    Tue, 02/25/2025 - 18:12
    Breaking: SEC Drops Yet Another Crypto Investigation
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    Advertisement

    Ripple launched its own stablecoin product in December after securing the necessary regulatory approval. The stablecoin is meant to provide liquidity within the vast Ripple ecosystem. 

    The total market cap of the Ripple USD (RLUSD) stablecoin currently stands at $125 million, according to CoinGecko data. 

    #Ripple News

    Related articles

    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Feb 26, 2025 - 0:01
    Bitcoin (BTC) on Yearly Low, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Plummeting Aggravated, Solana (SOL) Far Too Close to $100
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Feb 25, 2025 - 20:41
    Binance's CZ Says He Did Not Sell Any Crypto
    News
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Exchangedesk.ae: The Ultimate OTC Crypto Desk for High-Value Transactions, Luxury Asset Acquisitions, and Wealth Management in Dubai
    CryptoGames Expands Its Cryptocurrency Casino Offerings with USDC and PEPE Integration
    20th Edition Connected Banking Summit Innovation & Excellence Awards 2025 – East Africa
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ripple President Reacts to PayPal’s Stablecoin Move
    Bitcoin (BTC) on Yearly Low, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Plummeting Aggravated, Solana (SOL) Far Too Close to $100
    Binance's CZ Says He Did Not Sell Any Crypto
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD