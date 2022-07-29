100 More Cardano Tokens Now Supported by Ledger Live

Roughly 100 more Cardano-based tokens are now supported by Ledger Live, according to a recent announcement.



The list of tokens supported by Ledger includes World Mobile Token (WMT), Ardana (DANA) token and ADAX (ADAX).



Cardano implemented native token support with the launch of the Mary hard fork back in March 2021. Users are capable of creating unique tokens and conducting transactions with them. As of

In April, they released a new upgrade for the Cardano app to add smart contracts functionality. The blockchain added support for smart contracts back in September after the launch of the Alonzo hard fork.As reported by U.Today, Ledger Live finally added support for ADA in mid-June.The Paris-based company remains the main manufacturer of hardware wallets that allow users to safely store their cryptocurrencies without fearing a possible hacking incident. Ledger boasts roughly two million daily active users. The company is responsible for protecting nearly a fifth of global crypto holdings. Last June, its valuation surpassed $1.5 billion.In late June, Ledger added support for yield farming after integrating with lending-borrowing protocol Alkemi Earn. This lets users put their crypto to work without worrying about security.Last February, the top hardware wallet maker also made it possible to connect to various decentralized applications on its Ledger Live mobile app.Last month, Ledger also rolled out its own non-fungible token marketplace and a separate platform for providing Web3 services.