Ripple Motions to Seal 'Highly Confidential' Documents Related to Summary Judgment

According to recently published tweet, Ripple has decided to seal some crucial documentation it first filed several months ago

U.S. lawyer and former federal prosecutor James Filan, who has been closely following the continuous Ripple-SEC case and sharing regular updates on it, has taken to Twitter to post one more update on this lawsuit.

He tweeted that Ripple lawyers have submitted a motion to seal the documents filed earlier by them in connection with the motions for summary judgment. The defendents did it on Dec. 22.

New redactions of documents and highly confidential exhibits

According to a letter shared by Filan via Dropbox, the legal team of Ripple Labs, on behalf of all the defenders – the company, CEO Brad Garlinghouse and founder Christopher Larsen – has filed a motion to seal certain documents related to the summary judgments that both parties filed their motions for back in the fall of this year.

The Ripple team submitted the documents again but this time with proposed redactions under seal along with the current letter-motion.

The letter emphasizes that the defendants do not seek any redactions to the summary judgment briefs and have motioned for very few redactions to certain of the documents and asked for certain documents and exhibits to be sealed completely as they are "highly sensitive and confidential."

New scheduling update released by Filan

On Dec. 22, former prosecutor Filan also published a new scheduling update for the Ripple-SEC case via his Twitter handle.

He also mentioned that the parties were to file motions to seal and redact exhibits and documents relating to the summary judgements. Besides, if there are any nonparties participating in the suit and it wishes to offer a different sealing treatment than that requested by Ripple and the SEC, it should submit such a motion letter by Jan. 4.

Aside from that, on Jan. 9, the parties must submit their oppositions to omnibus motions for sealing.