Ripple Mints Another Batch of RLUSD Stablecoins: Report

Data shared by “Ripple Stablecoin Tracker” account on the X platform, referring to Etherscan, shows that Ripple Labs blockchain heavyweight continues to issue new RLUSD stablecoins after the recent launch of the new asset.

The data source showed that, today, the RLUSD Treasury minted 90 dollar-based stablecoins on the Ethereum chain.

The post was published roughly 13 hours ago, but it was not the only batch minted today. Prior to that, according to the tracker, the Treasury also made several RLUSD emissions, and 402 RLUSD were created in total today.

The minting resumed after a week’s break, while the last time before today RLUSD were created was on Sept. 6. On that day, 85 stablecoins were minted, and almost all of them were burned immediately after the emission. All these emissions and burns were part of stablecoin testing by Ripple.

According to the tracker, the Treasury began issuing RLUSD at the end of August. RLUSD has a U.S. dollar peg and is fully backed with dollar deposits, as well as short-term U.S. treasuries and other liquid assets.

A third-party company will be hired to audit Ripple’s reserves, and the blockchain juggernaut will publish monthly attestations.