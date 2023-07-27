Ripple CTO Reveals Results of Survey about Himself, Garlinghouse and Craig Wright

Here’s who seems most popular among Ripple CTO, Ripple chief executive and the self-proclaimed Satoshi Craig Wright

David Schwartz, chief technology officer at Ripple Labs, has launched a joking survey on Twitter. He wanted to pick his followers’ brains about who would be the most popular person in “a fair and just world” and have more Twitter followers.

There were just three entries – Schwartz himself, chief of Ripple Labs Brad Garlinghouse and the self-proclaimed Satoshi Nakamoto, creator of Bitcoin SV chain Craig Wright.

Schwartz received 35.8% of the votes followed by his boss Garlinghouse who got 28.4%. Craig Wright won only 3.6%. 5,591 people have taken part in the poll in total.

In a fair and just world, who would have more T̵w̵i̵t̵t̵e̵rX followers: — David "JoelKatz" Schwartz (@JoelKatz) July 27, 2023

As reported by U.Today, Wright, who claims to be the mysterious Bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto, has lost two major legal cases in his career – the first one was against the crypto exchanges Coinbase and Kraken. The second one was that against the popular crypto podcaster Peter McCormack.

During the former, the judge found out that Wright had provided false evidence to bolster his case. David Schwartz had reposted the tweet about Faketoshi losing earlier today and now he mentioned him in his tweet.