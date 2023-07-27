Ripple CTO Reveals Results of Survey about Himself, Garlinghouse and Craig Wright

Thu, 07/27/2023 - 15:03
article image
Yuri Molchan
Here’s who seems most popular among Ripple CTO, Ripple chief executive and the self-proclaimed Satoshi Craig Wright
Ripple CTO Reveals Results of Survey about Himself, Garlinghouse and Craig Wright
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

David Schwartz, chief technology officer at Ripple Labs, has launched a joking survey on Twitter. He wanted to pick his followers’ brains about who would be the most popular person in “a fair and just world” and have more Twitter followers.

There were just three entries – Schwartz himself, chief of Ripple Labs Brad Garlinghouse and the self-proclaimed Satoshi Nakamoto, creator of Bitcoin SV chain Craig Wright.

Schwartz received 35.8% of the votes followed by his boss Garlinghouse who got 28.4%. Craig Wright won only 3.6%. 5,591 people have taken part in the poll in total.

As reported by U.Today, Wright, who claims to be the mysterious Bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto, has lost two major legal cases in his career – the first one was against the crypto exchanges Coinbase and Kraken. The second one was that against the popular crypto podcaster Peter McCormack.

Related
'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Predicts USD Crash After This Crucial Coming Event

During the former, the judge found out that Wright had provided false evidence to bolster his case. David Schwartz had reposted the tweet about Faketoshi losing earlier today and now he mentioned him in his tweet.

#Brad Garlinghouse
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price May Have Reached Its Limit, Here's Why
07/27/2023 - 14:50
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price May Have Reached Its Limit, Here's Why
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image DOGE Likely to Keep Expanding Toward $0.10, Prominent Analyst Says, Rising 15% Weekly
07/27/2023 - 14:30
DOGE Likely to Keep Expanding Toward $0.10, Prominent Analyst Says, Rising 15% Weekly
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Chainlink (LINK) Gains 18%, Here's How Whales Contributed
07/27/2023 - 14:15
Chainlink (LINK) Gains 18%, Here's How Whales Contributed
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide