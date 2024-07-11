Advertisement
    Michael Saylor Issues “Bitcoin Power” Statement Amid BTC Price Uncertainty

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Vocal Bitcoin proponent and founder of leading corporate BTC buyer addressed community amid current market turbulence
    Thu, 11/07/2024 - 9:03
    Contents
    Bitcoin proponent and cofounder of MicroStrategy Michael Saylor has issued a cryptic Bitcoin message to the global community.

    He took to his X (formerly Twitter platform) account to address Bitcoiners around the world, as the leading global cryptocurrency has attempted to recover after its 3.2% decline in the past 24 hours.

    Saylor's message of "Bitcoin power"

    The MicroStrategy co-creator, its former CEO and current executive chairman, who is focused on the company’s Bitcoin strategy, published an AI-generated image that features a pair of scales with an image of a physical BTC coin in both pans. “Bitcoin is the ₿alance of Power,” Saylor’s message says.

    As usual, Saylor did not go into detail to explain to his millions of followers on the X platform what exactly he means by his cryptic Bitcoin statements. However, the commentators seem to be catching the meaning in their own way. This time, many commentators showed their solidarity with Michael Saylor in their responses.

    German Bitcoin selling spree continues

    In the meantime, the German government continues dumping its Bitcoin holdings on the crypto market.

    According to the recent update published by the Spotonchain analytics account, over the last 24 hours, the government of Germany has sold a staggering half a billion in U.S. dollars worth of Bitcoin – approximately $496 million of crypto.

    That included the government’s moving of $637 million Bitcoin to centralized exchanges that operate in Europe, including Bitstamp and Coinbase. The price they sold this BTC at was roughly $58,659.

    However, after sending this tremendous amount of crypto to exchanges, the government then bought back approximately 2,442 BTC. That is the equivalent of $141 million purchased at roughly $57,560 per coin. Spotonchain reports that at the moment, the German government still has 15,552 BTC left worth $894 million. A total of 31% of the initial BTC holdings has been sold already. The source of this Bitcoin was the Movie2k pirate website, from which the German authorities confiscated all the aforementioned BTC in January this year.

    As reported by U.Today earlier, Joana Cotar, an independent member of the Bundestag, addressed the German government on X, urging them to stop selling Bitcoin and hold that BTC as a strategic reserve currency instead.

    #Michael Saylor #Bitcoin News
