Strategy Buys Bitcoin Dip as Total Holdings Top 632,450 BTC

Strategy , the business intelligence firm, has again bought a massive amount of the flagship cryptocurrency, Bitcoin (BTC). The aggressive Bitcoin accumulator has acquired an additional 3,081 BTC at approximately $356.9 million at an average price of $115,829.

Strategy’s Bitcoin holdings now exceed 632,000 BTC

According to an update shared by Michael Saylor , executive chairman of Strategy, the firm’s total assets currently stand at 632,457 BTC. The total cost of this holding comes to $6.50 billion at an average purchase price of $73,527 per Bitcoin.

According to Saylor, Strategy has now achieved a BTC yield of 25.4% year-to-date in 2025. This highlights the firm’s aggressive approach to Bitcoin accumulation, given the unrealized gains in investment.

Notably, Strategy has decided to buy the dip following Bitcoin’s crash below $120,000. The asset, according to predictions, is likely to surge toward $150,000 in its next major rally. Hence, many consider this move as an opportunistic move to hedge its portfolio. This new purchase keeps the firm on track as it steadily chases the one million BTC milestone.

The asset has, however, suffered a crash from a daily high of $114,853.46, as a Bitcoin whale dumped on the market. As of press time, Bitcoin is changing hands at $111,148.29, representing a 3.07% decline in the last 24 hours.

Despite the plunge, trading volume has spiked by 51.67% to $80.84 billion. This development suggests that investors are emulating Strategy and taking advantage of the dip in price to accumulate more coins.

Market concerns over Strategy’s growing Bitcoin influence

However, some on the broader cryptocurrency market have expressed concerns over the power that Strategy might have over the ecosystem in the future. Pro-Strategy players in the space counter that it is a free market, and anyone can buy Bitcoin.