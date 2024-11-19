Ripple CTO and Cardano Creator Find Common Ground Amid XRP and ADA Rally

In surprise posts on social network X, Ripple Chief Technology Officer David Schwartz and Cardano creator and developer Charles Hoskinson expressed appreciation for a previous conversation with each other. This was unexpected in light of previous squabbles between the XRP community and Cardano creator, due to Hoskinson's controversial comments about the situation surrounding the SEC's lawsuit against Ripple, and the anti-XRP conspiracy, in particular.

The fact is that Charles Hoskinson also had a hand in the creation of Ethereum and has publicly refuted the theory that the case against XRP was a conspiracy. He also accused XRPL and Ripple executives of creating a cult, referring to the XRP community, and accused Schwartz himself of spreading misinformation.

It was a pleasure talking to you. Midnight sounds extremely interesting.

However, apparently the hatchet has been buried, and in actual posts, both mastodons of the crypto space have expressed gratitude to each other for talking about the technology. In particular, they apparently talked about Midnight, Cardano's new privacy-focused sidechain. The chain is currently on a test network. In addition, Hoskinson mentioned that the conversation between the two crypto makers also touched on XRP.

Hoskinson to Washington?

It is possible that the grounds for communication took place due to Hoskinson's ambitions to become a kind of crypto lawyer in Washington.

According to a number of rumors, the creator of Cardano may obtain such a role at the state level, a desire that he himself has repeatedly expressed. Against this backdrop, it is interesting that ADA and XRP, which headlined the latest rally in the crypto market, rose in price.

ADA and XRP to USD by CoinMarketCap

Whether we will learn the details of the discussions between Schwartz and Hoskinson remains to be seen, but the fact that there is dialogue is obviously good for the general crypto environment.