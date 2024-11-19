    Ripple CTO and Cardano Creator Find Common Ground Amid XRP and ADA Rally

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Ripple CTO and Cardano creator set aside rivalries to discuss XRP and privacy blockchain innovation
    Tue, 19/11/2024 - 10:08
    Ripple CTO and Cardano Creator Find Common Ground Amid XRP and ADA Rally
    Cover image via www.youtube.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    In surprise posts on social network X, Ripple Chief Technology Officer David Schwartz and Cardano creator and developer Charles Hoskinson expressed appreciation for a previous conversation with each other. This was unexpected in light of previous squabbles between the XRP community and Cardano creator, due to Hoskinson's controversial comments about the situation surrounding the SEC's lawsuit against Ripple, and the anti-XRP conspiracy, in particular. 

    Related
    XRP Hits 2021 High on Google Trends as Price Cannot Stop Growing
    Mon, 11/18/2024 - 15:12
    XRP Hits 2021 High on Google Trends as Price Cannot Stop Growing
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    The fact is that Charles Hoskinson also had a hand in the creation of Ethereum and has publicly refuted the theory that the case against XRP was a conspiracy. He also accused XRPL and Ripple executives of creating a cult, referring to the XRP community, and accused Schwartz himself of spreading misinformation. 

    HOT Stories
    “Unconscionable”: Ripple CEO Slams Top Candidate to Replace Gensler
    XRP Journey to $2 Begins, Ethereum (ETH) Golden Cross Potential Arises, Cardano (ADA) 2x: Is It Still Undervalued?
    Leading XRP ETP Surpasses Major Milestone
    XRP Price Stuck at $1: Will Bulls Push Higher?

    However, apparently the hatchet has been buried, and in actual posts, both mastodons of the crypto space have expressed gratitude to each other for talking about the technology. In particular, they apparently talked about Midnight, Cardano's new privacy-focused sidechain. The chain is currently on a test network. In addition, Hoskinson mentioned that the conversation between the two crypto makers also touched on XRP. 

    Hoskinson to Washington?

    It is possible that the grounds for communication took place due to Hoskinson's ambitions to become a kind of crypto lawyer in Washington. 

    According to a number of rumors, the creator of Cardano may obtain such a role at the state level, a desire that he himself has repeatedly expressed. Against this backdrop, it is interesting that ADA and XRP, which headlined the latest rally in the crypto market, rose in price. 

    Article image
    ADA and XRP to USD by CoinMarketCap

    Related
    Ripple Accelerates Stablecoin Launch With RLUSD Transfers to Unknown Ethereum Wallets
    Mon, 11/18/2024 - 13:18
    Ripple Accelerates Stablecoin Launch With RLUSD Transfers to Unknown Ethereum Wallets
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    Whether we will learn the details of the discussions between Schwartz and Hoskinson remains to be seen, but the fact that there is dialogue is obviously good for the general crypto environment.

    #XRP #XRP News #Ripple News #Cardano #Cardano News
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Nov 19, 2024 - 8:44
    $200 Million ETH in One Hour: Enormous Ethereum Comeback
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Title news
    News
    Nov 19, 2024 - 7:40
    Top Ripple Executive Steps Down
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Nov 16, 2024 - 10:22
    DOGE to Moon: How High Can Dogecoin Price Soar?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 9, 2024 - 10:16
    What Is Layer 2 in Blockchain?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 9, 2024 - 9:44
    How Does Bitcoin Mining Affect BTC Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Nov 1, 2024 - 15:05
    First-Ever True Female AI Chatbot Fiona and Future of AI Meme Coins: Interview With Ooli
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    BC.GAME Celebrates Third Consecutive Win at the SiGMA Global Gaming Awards with 2024 Best Crypto Casino Title
    Web3 Gaming Trailblazer Big Time Studios Announces $OL Token for the OpenLoot Gaming Platform
    Plutus Announces Platform Enhancements to Bolster Transparency and Sustainability
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ripple CTO and Cardano Creator Find Common Ground Amid XRP and ADA Rally
    $200 Million ETH in One Hour: Enormous Ethereum Comeback
    Top Ripple Executive Steps Down
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD