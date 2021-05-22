Ripple, Coinbase and a Bunch of Other Top Exchanges Move 64 Million XRP

Sat, 05/22/2021 - 07:33
Yuri Molchan
Data provided by a popular blockchain sleuth shows that Ripple and several top-tier exchanges led by Coinbase have recently transferred an amount close to 64 million XRP
Ripple, Coinbase and a Bunch of Other Top Exchanges Move 64 Million XRP
Recent tweets posted by the popular Whale Alert crypto tracker indicate that over the past twenty hours, Ripple fintech giant and several leading crypto exchanges have made several XRP transfers, moving approximately $56 million in crypto.

Ripple moves another XRP batch to China

Ripple blockchain heavyweight located in San-Francisco, continues to send millions of XRP to the most popular crypto exchange Huobi.

Today, on May 22, the crypto giant wired 4,087,900 XRP to the exchange. This has been the daily amount Ripple has been transferring to the Chinese trading venue this week, according to the data provided by the Bithomp analytics platform.

113.3 Million XRP Moved from Ripple ODL Corridors to BitGo and Binance

Coinbase and the like shift 60 million XRP

Whale Alert crypto tracker that publishes data on large cryptocurrency transactions has published details of several major transactions conducted by leading US and Asian crypto trading venues.

59,600,000 XRP has been moved by the following exchanges between each other – Coinbase, Binance, Huobi, Bittrex, Upbit, etc.

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

