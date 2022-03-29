Ripple Co-Founder Denies Advocating for Banning Bitcoin

News
Tue, 03/29/2022 - 20:00
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Ripple co-founder Chris Larsen says that he continues to hold Bitcoin, pushing back against claims that he wants to ban the cryptocurrency
Ripple Co-Founder Denies Advocating for Banning Bitcoin
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Ripple co-founder Chris Larsen has clarified that he’s not advocating for banning Bitcoin in response to a tweet posted by Ohio Republican U.S. Rep. Warren Davidson. 

Larsen believes that fully switching to renewable energy is not a viable long-term solution since the proof-of-work mechanism simply incentivizes finding the cheapest energy. 

Related
Mike Novogratz: "We Certainly See Increased Adoption in Crypto"
As reported by U.Today, Larsen teamed up with Greenpeace USA in order to launch a $5 million advertising campaign targeting Bitcoin’s energy-guzzling consensus mechanism. The initiative has attracted scathing criticism from the Bitcoin community, which views the upcoming ad blitz as a direct attack on the world’s largest cryptocurrency. Some of the ads will point fingers at the most powerful supporters of Bitcoin, including former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.

Larsen says that he himself holds Bitcoin, and he wants it to succeed in the future, which is why he is pushing for a highly improbable code change.  

As reported by U.Today, Larsen urged regulators to punish Bitcoiners during a podcast appearance in September while lauding Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin as a “hero” for working on ditching proof-of-work (PoW).   

The billionaire believes that it will be challenging for Bitcoin to compete with Ethereum once the latter switches to the proof-of-stake consensus algorithm. The second-largest cryptocurrency is expected to reduce its energy consumption by 99.95% after the completion of its much-anticipated upgrade. 

As Larsen points out, US Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler is laser-focused on climate, and major institutions will be reluctant to invest in Bitcoin due to the flagship cryptocurrency’s excessive consumption. 

The Ripple co-founder claims that the company itself is not part of the campaign, stressing that it’s his own initiative. 

#Ripple News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image SHIB Available on Canada’s Netcoins, Cardano Supports ETH dApps, Goldman Sachs Names Ripple "Opportunity in Payments": Crypto News Digest by U.Today
03/29/2022 - 16:24
SHIB Available on Canada’s Netcoins, Cardano Supports ETH dApps, Goldman Sachs Names Ripple "Opportunity in Payments": Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
related image Biggest DeFi Hack Ever? Axie Infinity's Ronin Drained of $625 Million
03/29/2022 - 16:14
Biggest DeFi Hack Ever? Axie Infinity's Ronin Drained of $625 Million
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image 91 Percent of U.S. Consumers Have Heard of Crypto: Survey
03/29/2022 - 16:04
91 Percent of U.S. Consumers Have Heard of Crypto: Survey
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya