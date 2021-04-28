Ripple Client dLocal Provides Payments via eWallets in 3 New Countries in Southeast Asia

RippleNet customer dLocal keeps expanding its payments business in the Southeast Asia, now offering its services to merchants
A recently published press release has it that payments provider dLocal, which uses RippleNet, now allows global merchants to offer their services to billions of new clients in emerging countries.

dLocal expands to three new countries via eWallets

Payments platform dLocal has reached out to Malaysia, Vietnam and the Philippines to connect global merchants with billions of new local buyers.

The aforementioned countries, along with Singapore and Indonesia, are experiencing big growth in the e-commerce sphere since they were hit hard by the 2020 pandemic that originated in China.

E-commerce volumes surged to the $62 billion last year, a 63-percent rise from the previous one, and this has attracted merchants from abroad.

Now, dLocal will be using eWallets to provide payment capabilities, as well as payments using cash, Visa and Mastercard, and local banks.

dLocal's activity boost since 2020

After the company announced the pivotal investment it received back in the fall 2020, it has been expanding actively into 11 new countries, surpassing its own initial goals.

