Ripple CEO's Meeting with CFTC Commissioner Sparks Flurry of Speculation

Mon, 09/19/2022 - 19:44
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has had a meeting with CFTC Commissioner Caroline D. Pham
Caroline D. Pham, an American attorney who serves as a commissioner of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), has had a meeting with Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse, according to a recent tweet.

Pham says that visiting Ripple Labs was part of her "learning tour." Garlignhouse claims that it was "an absolute pleasure" to welcome her to his company's offices.       

The CFTC commissioner attracted the adoration of the XRP community. Many of its members also did not miss an opportunity to take a dig at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which is known for having a more aggressive approach to regulating crypto compared to its sister agency.    

There are also those who believe that the timing of the meeting might not be a coincidence. Some XRP fans went as far as speculating that the CFTC may become the token's primary regulator, which means that it would be classified as a commodity.

SEC Chair Gary Gensler has repeatedly stressed that the vast majority of existing cryptocurrencies are securities. However, he has recognized Bitcoin as a commodity, meaning that the CFTC is responsible for regulating it.        

As reported by U.Today, Ripple and the SEC filed their motions for summary judgment last week, calling for an immediate ruling. The parties want District Judge Analisa Torres to make a ruling without moving the case to a trial.   

The SEC took Ripple to court in December 2020, accusing the company of violating securities laws with its XRP sales.      

About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

