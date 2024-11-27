Ripple CEO Secures '60 Minutes' Interview, 'Bitcoin Black Friday Sale' Kicks off, Says Samson Mow, Shiba Inu's Skyrocketing Invalidated: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

U.Today presents the top three news stories over the past day.

Ripple CEO secures "60 Minutes" interview

In a recent X post , Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse announced that he was recently interviewed by "60 Minutes," a program renowned for its longstanding history and success since its debut in 1968. According to Garlinghouse, the interview questions touched upon the topics of cryptocurrency, the push for regulatory clarity and the industry's collaborative efforts to support pro-innovation candidates through the Fairshake PAC. Concluding the post, the CEO wrote that the interview featuring his appearance will be aired "soon," asking followers to stay tuned for details. Garlinghouse's appearance on "60 Minutes" comes at a time when XRP has recently seen a significant price surge, reaching a multi-year high of $1.60; the spike is driven by the upcoming leadership change at the SEC and increased interest in exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

"Bitcoin Black Friday sale" kicks off, per Samson Mow, as BTC falls overnight

Samson Mow, a prominent Bitcoin maximalist and CEO of JAN3, has reached out to his followers to highlight a current opportunity for buying Bitcoin following a recent price downturn. With "Black Friday" approaching on Nov. 29, Mow has taken to the X platform to share his message about a "Bitcoin Black Friday sale" with his community. The flagship crypto has experienced a major decline, dropping from its recent peak of $98,650 to approximately $92,890. Bitcoin's price chart has shown a series of consecutive red candles, interspersed with occasional green candles as it attempted to recover. At the moment of writing, Bitcoin is changing hands at $94,396, up 2.57% over the past 24 hours, per CoinMarketCap.

Shiba Inu's (SHIB) skyrocketing invalidated: Here's how

Yesterday , Nov. 26, SHIB saw a notable 13% decline, signaling a loss of momentum following a prior rally that raised investor expectations for long-term gains. This correction indicates that whales are becoming less willing to support SHIB at high levels, as evidenced by a sudden drop in buying pressure and a notable decrease in trading volume. SHIB was consolidating within a bearish descending triangle formation, which often suggests the possibility of further price drops, especially as the overall crypto market struggles to maintain bullish momentum. The recent drop in Bitcoin has increased investor concerns, as altcoins like SHIB often follow the trends set by leading cryptocurrencies. For SHIB to regain its upward momentum, it needs to hold above its immediate support level of $0.00002300; if it cannot do this, it may experience additional price declines, with $0.00002050 serving as the next important support level.