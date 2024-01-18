Ripple CEO Responds to JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon

Advertisement

In a recent interview with Fox Business, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse addressed the recent approval of Bitcoin ETFs and commented on remarks made by JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon.

In response to Jamie Dimon's scathing criticism, Garlinghouse argued that while new technologies like crypto may attract bad actors, they also offer significant benefits and should not be dismissed outright. “Bad actors will use any new tool,” he said, stressing the importance of recognizing the positive impact and potential of cryptocurrencies.

He pointed out that Ripple only works with regulated financial institutions and does not support anonymous transactions.

A milestone for crypto

Garlinghouse also stressed the significance of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) recent approval of spot Bitcoin ETFs, describing it as a major validation for the cryptocurrency sector. “It's a very big deal,” he said, noting the growing interest from institutional investors and government entities in crypto assets.

Garlinghouse emphasized that this move represents a shift from the fringes to mainstream acceptance of cryptocurrencies.

He also elaborated on Ripple's role in this evolving landscape, explaining how their blockchain technologies and solutions are enhancing the efficiency and cost-effectiveness of cross-border payments for financial institutions.

Regulatory challenges and the future of crypto

In the interview, Garlinghouse expressed frustration with the current regulatory environment in the U.S., particularly criticizing SEC Chairman Gary Gensler's approach to the crypto industry.

He accused Gensler of prioritizing litigation over clear regulatory frameworks, contrasting this with more proactive approaches seen in other countries.

Garlinghouse argued for regulation that focuses on outcomes and activities rather than the technology itself, emphasizing the importance of principles like Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML).

He remains optimistic about the future of cryptocurrencies, citing the ETF approval as an indication of their staying power and the need for the U.S. to embrace and understand this emerging asset class.