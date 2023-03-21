Ripple Becomes Primary Partner of This Vital UK Non-Profit: Details

Tue, 03/21/2023 - 15:11
article image
Yuri Molchan
Fintech giant has inked partnership with a major UK charity to help children
Managing Director of Ripple for the UK and Europe, Sandy Young, has spread the word on Twitter that Ripple crypto company has begun collaborating with UK’s major charity non-profit organisation that helps children sick with cancer – Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity (GOSH Charity).

Now, the blockchain giant will be able to use their resources to provide support to sick children and their families. Here’s what Ripple will start off with in April in particular.

Ripple to help GOSH Charity raise millions

The partnership between Ripple and GOSH Charity has been made for two years so far. The beginning of it will coincide with the start of the TCS London Marathon this year – GOSH Charity is the official Charity of the Year for that annual upcoming event. 1,000 runners from GOSH Charity will take part in it this year in order to raise millions of pounds sterling to help UK children fight cancer in GOSH, and Ripple will provide their best support here.

Did Satoshi Nakamoto Foresee Current Bank Crisis? His Bitcoin Statement May Suggest So

The marathon is to start on April 23. Ripple Labs will be sponsoring the room for relaxing for the GOSH Charity team during their reception after the race. The runners from the charity will be able to rest in it after running over 26 miles to raise money for sick children.

In an interview about that event, Sendi Young said that Ripple looks forward to beginning that collaboration in order to begin supporting the vital work they do for cancer-sick children in the UK. According to her, this partnership is a great example of how Ripple can use their resources to make a real change in the world, especially to the children being treated in GOSH.

