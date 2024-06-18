Advertisement
    Riding the ETH ETF Bullish Wave: Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Arbitrum (ARB). Rebel Satoshi Arcade (RECQ) Memecoin Market Entry

    article image
    Guest Author
    Rebel Satoshi is looking for a market entry amid ETH ETF approval wave
    Tue, 18/06/2024 - 13:00
    Riding the ETH ETF Bullish Wave: Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Arbitrum (ARB). Rebel Satoshi Arcade (RECQ) Memecoin Market Entry
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Contents
    History was made following the SEC’s green light to spot ETH ETFs on May 23rd. With the market set for another parabolic run—like post-BTC ETF—the three altcoins to watch for massive gains are Shiba Inu (SHIB), Arbitrum (ARB). Rebel Satoshi Arcade (RECQ) is entering the blossoming market.

    These cryptocurrencies are all built on the Ethereum blockchain, placing them on bullish paths. As fresh liquidity flows into the ETH ecosystem after the launch of the ETH market, these altcoins are positioned positively. 

    Rebel Satoshi Arcade (RECQ): Positioning for market run

    Rebel Satoshi Arcade (RECQ) has been hailed as a wild card for good reasons, offering unmatched potential. Its blend of the biggest crypto narratives—memes, GameFi and NFTs—coupled with its launch on the Ethereum blockchain is the perfect recipe for explosive growth.

    Its vibrant ecosystem is set to compete with established ones, featuring an NFT marketplace and a merchandise store. More importantly, there will be an arcade of new and reimagined classic games, including free-to-play (F2P), pay-to-play (P2P) and play-to-earn (P2E) battle games.

    Shiba Inu (SHIB): Aiming for 3x growth

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) is the leading ETH memecoin, maintaining market dominance despite Pepe’s (PEPE) bullish runs. As one of the most popular animal memecoins, the dog-themed cryptocurrency is set to explode in the second half of the year as the Ethereum ecosystem skyrockets.

    Its bullish outlook is evident in analysts’ promising forecasts, predicting a 3x upswing before the curtain closes on the year. This will widen the gap between Solana memecoins and potentially outperform trending memecoins like celebrity and president memecoins.

    Further contributing to its appeal is its low entry point—a budget-friendly altcoin. It is a retail favorite as a result, which will play a key role in its next jump. 

    Arbitrum (ARB): Road to $5

    Arbitrum (ARB) is a leading scaling solution on the Ethereum blockchain, surging ahead of new L2s like Blast and Base. Given ETH’s high gas fees and scalability issues, ARB is quickly becoming a favorite destination, setting it up for even more adoption.

    Meanwhile, with the Ethereum ecosystem set to gain even more exposure after the launch of the ETH ETF market, Arbitrum is in for a big ride. Top analysts predict a rally past $5.00 before the year’s end, making it a must-have coin, even ahead of L1s like Solana.

    For the latest updates and more information, be sure to visit the official Rebel Satoshi Website or contact Rebel Red via Telegram.

    #Rebel Satoshi
