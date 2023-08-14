'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Kiyosaki Unveils Ultimate Long-Term Bargain, and It Isn't Bitcoin

Renowned author Robert Kiyosaki, best known for his best-seller "Rich Dad Poor Dad," has ignited a new debate among investors with his recent tweets. In a series of thought-provoking posts, Kiyosaki expressed his unwavering belief in the timeless value of gold and silver, signaling a preference for the latter as the ultimate long-term investment opportunity.

Kiyosaki's X thread began with a fervent proclamation: "Gold and silver are God's money put on Earth by God." He highlighted the price discrepancy between the two precious metals, with gold commanding a significantly higher value than silver. He elaborated that silver, often viewed as an industrial asset, is growing scarcer due to increasing demand. This, according to Kiyosaki, positions silver as an exceptional deal for those eyeing long-term gains.

The author's sentiments on gold were equally profound. Kiyosaki hailed gold as having "magical, spiritual, & mysterious power." He emphasized the centuries-long allure of gold and its symbolic representation of stored financial energy. Kiyosaki's belief in gold's ability to attract wealth, good fortune and even misfortune underscored his reverence for the precious metal.

Bitcoin is nice too, though

Interestingly, Kiyosaki's advocacy for gold and silver is in stark contrast to his affinity for Bitcoin, a digital asset he previously likened to the metals. In his views shared earlier, Kiyosaki expressed optimism about Bitcoin's future but simultaneously questioned its intrinsic value. He alluded to the volatility of BTC and its potential to be a speculative game rather than a genuine store of value.

I love Bitcoin because I do not trust Fed, Treasury, or Wall Street. — Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) October 15, 2021

However, while Kiyosaki continues to trade Bitcoin, his recent tweets appear to crystallize his position on precious metals as a safer haven for long-term investment.