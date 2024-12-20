Advertisement
    Revolut Lists Binance Coin (BNB), CZ Reacts

    Godfrey Benjamin
    Binance Coin now live on fintech giant Revolut
    Fri, 20/12/2024 - 14:25
    Revolut, the global neo-bank and fintech company, has made a bold move that surprised many, including Changpeng "CZ" Zhao, former Binance CEO. In a post on X, CZ shared the significant development with his 9.2 million followers.

    CZ’s reaction: Surprise and excitement

    According to CZ, Revolut, recognized as a financial app, has listed Binance Coin without his prior knowledge. 

    He expressed excitement at the development because the listing of Binance Coin adds another avenue for users globally to access and trade the coin. This increases liquidity for the coin and allows for more adoption and growth.

    Interestingly, CZ claims he did not know about the listing. This implies that Binance's leadership has remained decentralized and independent of that of its former CEO. It also suggests an organic adoption of BNB due to its utility and possible demand by Revolut users.

    Overall, CZ appears genuinely excited about the growth that his company is experiencing, even if he cannot lead Binance again.

    Some users on X reacted to the post and even enlightened CZ about other features of the Revolut app. One user, Guilherme Lage (@ItsEasypop), informed CZ that users can make crypto purchases with Revolut Pay on Binance.

    CZ replied, "(I) didn’t know that either."

    Revolut’s expanding crypto ecosystem

    The engagement and development highlight positive growth for Binance and Revolut in the crypto space. 

    Interestingly, Revolut dropped hints of its plans to launch its own U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin in September. According to the digital investment bank, the aim is to cater to the growing demand for stable digital assets.

    Market watchers hope the listing of Binance Coin on Revolut will be long term, as the company has previously shocked users. 

    Notably, in mid-2023, Revolut announced the cessation of service support to Cardano, Solana and Polygon. The move at the time affected users in the U.S.

    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

