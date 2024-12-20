Revolut Lists Binance Coin (BNB), CZ Reacts

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Revolut, the global neo-bank and fintech company, has made a bold move that surprised many, including Changpeng "CZ" Zhao, former Binance CEO. In a post on X, CZ shared the significant development with his 9.2 million followers.

CZ’s reaction: Surprise and excitement

According to CZ, Revolut, recognized as a financial app, has listed Binance Coin without his prior knowledge.

He expressed excitement at the development because the listing of Binance Coin adds another avenue for users globally to access and trade the coin. This increases liquidity for the coin and allows for more adoption and growth.

Interestingly, CZ claims he did not know about the listing. This implies that Binance's leadership has remained decentralized and independent of that of its former CEO. It also suggests an organic adoption of BNB due to its utility and possible demand by Revolut users.

Overall, CZ appears genuinely excited about the growth that his company is experiencing, even if he cannot lead Binance again.

Just learned: Revolut listed $BNB.



Again, I didn't know about it until a few minutes ago. The community is growing. 😆 — CZ 🔶 BNB (@cz_binance) December 20, 2024

Some users on X reacted to the post and even enlightened CZ about other features of the Revolut app. One user, Guilherme Lage (@ItsEasypop), informed CZ that users can make crypto purchases with Revolut Pay on Binance.

CZ replied, "(I) didn’t know that either."

Revolut’s expanding crypto ecosystem

The engagement and development highlight positive growth for Binance and Revolut in the crypto space.

Interestingly, Revolut dropped hints of its plans to launch its own U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin in September. According to the digital investment bank, the aim is to cater to the growing demand for stable digital assets.

Market watchers hope the listing of Binance Coin on Revolut will be long term, as the company has previously shocked users.

Notably, in mid-2023, Revolut announced the cessation of service support to Cardano, Solana and Polygon. The move at the time affected users in the U.S.