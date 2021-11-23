Request Finance Partners with NFT Heavyweight The Sandbox to Handle SAND Payments

Request Finance will take all the heavy lifting in terms of fiat-to-crypto conversion, transaction processing and bookkeeping.

The Sandbox NFT metaverse expands partnership with Request Finance

According to a press release shared with U.Today by the team of Request Finance, its product becomes the core request processor for top-tier NFT ecosystem The Sandbox.

The first collaboration between the two teams commenced in early 2021: The Sandbox started using Request Finance for fiat-crypto invoicing and payrolls.

Starting from now, Request Finance will process all SAND payments from The Sandbox platform. Request Finance's solution has been chosen due to its impressive resource-efficiency and scalability.

Sebastien Borget, COO of The Sandbox, is excited about the prospects opened up by the new phase of the partnership:

Request provided us a simple way to manage and pay our invoices all in one place. It reduced the time we spent making payments each month by 90%.

Crypto invoicing for 40+ cryptos and 10+ blockchains

Christophe Fonteneau, head of strategic partnerships at Request Finance, is certain that the new collaboration with The Sandbox is aligned with the long-term values of his team:

As crypto becomes increasingly accepted as an asset class and payment method, we see more leading crypto organizations choosing Request to manage their financial operations with crypto.

Since its launch in Q3, 2020, Request Finance has processed more than $144 million for over 900 clients across the globe, from freelancers to heavyweights.

Namely, it works with flagship DeFi protocols Aave Finance and MakerDAO, as well as with top-league node provider Chainstack. As of Q4, 2021, the firm supports 40+ cryptos, 9 fiat currencies and works with 10 blockchains.