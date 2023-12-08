Advertisement
AD

Rebel Satoshi (RBLZ) Pre-Sale Might be Garnering Traction in December, 2023 while Litecoin (LTC) and Chainlink (LINK) Top Altcoins Recover Fast

Advertisement
article image
Guest Author
Rebel Satoshi (RBLZ) multi-level pre-sale campaign gains new supporters in October
Fri, 12/08/2023 - 09:00
Rebel Satoshi (RBLZ) Pre-Sale Might be Garnering Traction in December, 2023 while Litecoin (LTC) and Chainlink (LINK) Top Altcoins Recover Fast
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The crypto market has been buzzing with activity since the start of December as more investors flock in, hoping to make profits. As a result, top crypto coins like Litecoin (LTC) and Chainlink (LINK) are holding green candles. Meanwhile, Rebel Satoshi (RBLZ) is entering a new pre-sale phase.

Advertisement

Supporters of  Rebel Satoshi (RBLZ) can take part in pre-sale and buy tokens here.

Litecoin (LTC) price surges by 1% in a week

Litecoin traded sideways over the past seven days. On November 26, LTC was trading around $71.42. However, the November news of FTX planning to sell Litecoin and other assets in its Bitwise fund saw LTC start diving. In a positive turn, LTC began recovering after Mecum Auctions started accepting payments in Litecoin on November 30. 

By December 3, LTC had stabilized around $72.64. This price means LTC has gained a meager 1.71% in a week. 

Chainlink (LINK) climbs 8% in recent days

Chainlink has performed well over the past seven days. On November 26, LINK was hovering around $14.76. Following days of sideways trading, LINK got traction and started trending upward. These gains came from the November 30 news of Chainlink (LINK) whales making 2,600 transactions, each exceeding $100,000.

This bullish news introduced a bullish sentiment in the market, forcing LINK to climb to $16.01 on December 3. This price means LINK has surged 8.47% in a week. 

Rebel Satoshi (RBLZ) Jumps per 30% In Three Weeks 

Upcoming meme coin Rebel Satoshi has seen investors pouring into its presale after completing the Early Bird Round of its presale in three weeks. Rebel Satoshi has achieved this feat due to its mission to unite the silent majority and create a vibrant community that rebels against centralization and defies oppressive rules.

At the core of this bold mission is RBLZ, Rebel Satoshi’s governance and membership token. Investors who purchase RBLZ will get access to a staking program, an NFT marketplace, and a P2E game. Moreover, RBLZ investors will have access to 9,999 unique collectibles in the Rebel NFT Vault.  

Rebel Satoshi had entered Rebels Round 1 of its ongoing presale as of December. RBLZ’s price during this round is $0.013, and it represents a 30% gain from the Early Bird Round price of $0.010. 

Interestingly, RBLZ’s listing price is $0.025. To ensure easy onboarding, Rebel Satoshi accepts payments in Bitcoin (BTC) and 50 other cryptos. 

TLDR

  • Litecoin gains a meager 1%, with experts predicting marginal growth in December.
  • Chainlink surges 8% in a week, and analysts expect more growth this year. 
  • Rebel Satoshi amazes investors after gaining 30% in three weeks.

The crypto market has been buzzing with activity since the start of December as more investors flock in, hoping to make profits. As a result, top crypto coins like Litecoin (LTC) and Chainlink (LINK) are holding green candles. Meanwhile, Rebel Satoshi ($RBLZ), an upcoming meme coin, is eyeing a higher price after surging 30% in three weeks. 

Will Litecoin and Chainlink record notable gains to outshine Rebel Satoshi? Continue reading to find out!

Litecoin Surges 1% In a Week: Larger Gains Coming?

Litecoin traded sideways over the past seven days. On November 26, LTC was trading around $71.42. However, the November news of FTX planning to sell Litecoin and other assets in its Bitwise fund saw LTC start diving. In a positive turn, LTC began recovering after Mecum Auctions started accepting payments in Litecoin on November 30. 

By December 3, LTC had stabilized around $72.64. This price means LTC has gained a meager 1.71% in a week. This weak performance has left investors asking, is Litecoin a good crypto to buy for massive profits before the year ends? 

According to analysts, LTC will continue marginally to close the year at $73.95. Analysts peg this forecast on Litecoin gaining more adoption as collector car enthusiasts use LTC as a payment option at Mecum Auctions.

Chainlink Climbs 8% In a Week: Set To Surge Further!

Chainlink has performed well over the past seven days. On November 26, LINK was hovering around $14.76. Following days of sideways trading, LINK got traction and started trending upward. These gains came from the November 30 news of Chainlink whales making 2,600 transactions, each exceeding $100,000.

This bullish news introduced a bullish sentiment in the market, forcing LINK to climb to $16.01 on December 3. This price means LINK has surged 8.47% in a week. However, is LINK one of the best cryptos to invest in now? Let’s delve into expert predictions for 2023 to find out!

Per analysts, LINK will continue pumping to close the year at $19.46. Analysts peg this prediction on LINK attracting more investors due to the December 2 news of a whale account selling $849,000 worth of Blur (BLUR) before splurging $1.25 million to purchase 82,957 LINK. 

Rebel Satoshi Jumps 30% In Three Weeks: More Gains in Store!

Upcoming meme coin Rebel Satoshi has seen investors pouring into its presale after completing the Early Bird Round of its presale in three weeks, generating a 30% ROI. Rebel Satoshi has achieved this feat due to its mission to unite the silent majority and create a vibrant community that rebels against centralization and defies oppressive rules.

At the core of this bold mission is $RBLZ, Rebel Satoshi’s governance and membership token. Investors who purchase $RBLZ will get access to a staking program, an NFT marketplace, and a P2E game. Moreover, $RBLZ investors will have access to 9,999 unique collectibles in the Rebel NFT Vault. These features make $RBLZ the best cryptocurrency to buy today.

Rebel Satoshi had entered Rebels Round 1 of its ongoing presale as of December. $RBLZ’s price during this round is $0.013, and it represents a 30% gain from the Early Bird Round price of $0.010. 

Interestingly, $RBLZ’s listing price is $0.025. By rising to $0.025, $RBLZ will have generated a 150% ROI for Early Bird Round investors. On the other hand, Rebels Round 1 investors will enjoy a 92.30% ROI. To ensure easy onboarding, Rebel Satoshi accepts payments in Bitcoin (BTC) and 50 other cryptos. 

For the latest updates and more information, be sure to visit the official Rebel Satoshi Presale Website or contact Rebel Red via Telegram.

#Rebel Satoshi
About the author
article image
Guest Author

A guest author represents the interests of the company he or she is promoting in his or her articles and is not part of U.Today’s editorial staff.
U.Today is not responsible for articles published by guest authors.
The opinions expressed in articles by guest authors do not necessarily reflect the views of U.Today.
The content published by guest authors is not investment advice.

related image SHIB Price Erases Zero, But There's a Catch Worth 129 Trillion Shiba Inu Tokens
2023/12/08 09:49
SHIB Price Erases Zero, But There's a Catch Worth 129 Trillion Shiba Inu Tokens
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Solana's JITO Shockingly Jumped 88% Amid Mega Airdrop
2023/12/08 09:02
Solana's JITO Shockingly Jumped 88% Amid Mega Airdrop
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image Shiba Inu's Shibarium to Become Faster with Next Hard Fork
2023/12/08 09:02
Shiba Inu's Shibarium to Become Faster with Next Hard Fork
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement

Popular

SHIB Price Erases Zero, But There's a Catch Worth 129 Trillion Shiba Inu Tokens
SHIB Price Erases Zero, But There's a Catch Worth 129 Trillion Shiba Inu Tokens
Solana's JITO Shockingly Jumped 88% Amid Mega Airdrop
Solana's JITO Shockingly Jumped 88% Amid Mega Airdrop
Shiba Inu's Shibarium to Become Faster with Next Hard Fork
Shiba Inu's Shibarium to Become Faster with Next Hard Fork
VanEck Predicts $2.4 Billion Influx into Bitcoin ETFs in Early 2024
VanEck Predicts $2.4 Billion Influx into Bitcoin ETFs in Early 2024
XRP Price's Steady Climb Breaks Uncertainty Trend for Cryptocurrency
XRP Price's Steady Climb Breaks Uncertainty Trend for Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin's Exponential Network Growth Explored by Fidelity Exec
Bitcoin's Exponential Network Growth Explored by Fidelity Exec
Flare Teams Up With Web3 Infrastructure Services
Flare Teams Up With Web3 Infrastructure Services
Bitcoin Bull Mike Novogratz Attacks Jamie Dimon
Bitcoin Bull Mike Novogratz Attacks Jamie Dimon
Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for December 7
Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for December 7
Terra's Do Kwon to Face Extradition Nightmare
Terra's Do Kwon to Face Extradition Nightmare
Show all
Advertisement
AD