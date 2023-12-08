Rebel Satoshi (RBLZ) Pre-Sale Might be Garnering Traction in December, 2023 while Litecoin (LTC) and Chainlink (LINK) Top Altcoins Recover Fast

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The crypto market has been buzzing with activity since the start of December as more investors flock in, hoping to make profits. As a result, top crypto coins like Litecoin (LTC) and Chainlink (LINK) are holding green candles. Meanwhile, Rebel Satoshi ($RBLZ), an upcoming meme coin, is eyeing a higher price after surging 30% in three weeks.

Will Litecoin and Chainlink record notable gains to outshine Rebel Satoshi ? Continue reading to find out!

Litecoin Surges 1% In a Week: Larger Gains Coming?

Litecoin traded sideways over the past seven days. On November 26, LTC was trading around $71.42. However, the November news of FTX planning to sell Litecoin and other assets in its Bitwise fund saw LTC start diving. In a positive turn, LTC began recovering after Mecum Auctions started accepting payments in Litecoin on November 30.

By December 3, LTC had stabilized around $72.64. This price means LTC has gained a meager 1.71% in a week. This weak performance has left investors asking, is Litecoin a good crypto to buy for massive profits before the year ends?

According to analysts, LTC will continue marginally to close the year at $73.95. Analysts peg this forecast on Litecoin gaining more adoption as collector car enthusiasts use LTC as a payment option at Mecum Auctions.

Chainlink Climbs 8% In a Week: Set To Surge Further!

Chainlink has performed well over the past seven days. On November 26, LINK was hovering around $14.76. Following days of sideways trading, LINK got traction and started trending upward. These gains came from the November 30 news of Chainlink whales making 2,600 transactions, each exceeding $100,000.

This bullish news introduced a bullish sentiment in the market, forcing LINK to climb to $16.01 on December 3. This price means LINK has surged 8.47% in a week. However, is LINK one of the best cryptos to invest in now? Let’s delve into expert predictions for 2023 to find out!

Per analysts, LINK will continue pumping to close the year at $19.46. Analysts peg this prediction on LINK attracting more investors due to the December 2 news of a whale account selling $849,000 worth of Blur (BLUR) before splurging $1.25 million to purchase 82,957 LINK.

Rebel Satoshi Jumps 30% In Three Weeks: More Gains in Store!

Upcoming meme coin Rebel Satoshi has seen investors pouring into its presale after completing the Early Bird Round of its presale in three weeks, generating a 30% ROI. Rebel Satoshi has achieved this feat due to its mission to unite the silent majority and create a vibrant community that rebels against centralization and defies oppressive rules.

At the core of this bold mission is $RBLZ, Rebel Satoshi ’s governance and membership token. Investors who purchase $RBLZ will get access to a staking program, an NFT marketplace, and a P2E game. Moreover, $RBLZ investors will have access to 9,999 unique collectibles in the Rebel NFT Vault. These features make $RBLZ the best cryptocurrency to buy today.

Rebel Satoshi had entered Rebels Round 1 of its ongoing presale as of December. $RBLZ’s price during this round is $0.013, and it represents a 30% gain from the Early Bird Round price of $0.010.

Interestingly, $RBLZ’s listing price is $0.025. By rising to $0.025, $RBLZ will have generated a 150% ROI for Early Bird Round investors. On the other hand, Rebels Round 1 investors will enjoy a 92.30% ROI. To ensure easy onboarding, Rebel Satoshi accepts payments in Bitcoin (BTC) and 50 other cryptos.