    Reason Not to Buy Bitcoin Revealed by Raoul Pal to Michael Saylor

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Raoul Pal denies Bitcoin for Solana and meme coins, prompting response from Michael Saylor
    Fri, 27/09/2024 - 12:09
    Reason Not to Buy Bitcoin Revealed by Raoul Pal to Michael Saylor
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Raoul Pal, former Goldman Sachs executive and prominent crypto enthusiast, shared insights into his current crypto investment strategy, which led to a rather interesting back-and-forth with Michael Saylor, CEO of MicroStrategy and a big supporter of Bitcoin.

    Advertisement

    Pal shared that his main crypto bets are Solana (SOL), which he sees as the "main game," Sui (SUI), which he is betting will continue to do well, and meme coins like Smoking Chicken Fish (SCF) and Dogecoin (DOGE). In addition, the trader mentioned that he is also focusing on cultural NFTs as part of his long-term portfolio.

    Related
    MicroStrategy's Portfolio Reaching $7 Billion Profit: Details
    Fri, 09/27/2024 - 10:55
    MicroStrategy's Portfolio Reaching $7 Billion Profit: Details
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    HOT Stories
    Satoshi Nakamoto Ally Confirms 'Uptober'
    SEC Expected to Appeal Ripple Case by Agency’s Former Lawyer
    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Issues Bullish DOGE Tweet: “Get Along Little Doggie”
    SHIB Lead Kusama Reacts with Mysterious Tweet As SHIB Price Breaks Out

    Michael Saylor responded to Pal's post, noting that Bitcoin misses him, suggesting that Pal is less focused on the leading cryptocurrency.

    Advertisement

    Pal's response was that he does not have the same financial standing as Saylor, and while he still believes in Bitcoin's future, his current role requires him to take risks and invest in other assets. He explained that he is now focused on generating the highest returns, which means investing in riskier assets and moving away from a Bitcoin-centric strategy.

    "I've done fine"

    The post drew criticism from Bitcoin supporters, particularly those who questioned his promotion of "sh*tcoins," prompting Pal to share some insights into his vision for cryptocurrencies. 

    Thus, he revealed that he was an early Bitcoin investor, buying his first BTC when it was priced at $200. Pal then claimed that he has outperformed Bitcoin since his initial investment and continues to prioritize returns over loyalty to any particular crypto asset.

    Related
    Michael Saylor Issues 'Bitcoin to Moon' Statement as Price Tops $65,000
    Thu, 09/26/2024 - 15:42
    Michael Saylor Issues 'Bitcoin to Moon' Statement as Price Tops $65,000
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    In another branch of this debate, Raoul Pal emphasized that the only goal is to generate profit while contributing to the growth of Web3 and clarified that there is no Ethereum (ETH) in his portfolio aside from NFTs.

    #Bitcoin #Bitcoin News #Raoul Pal #Michael Saylor
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Sep 27, 2024 - 11:50
    40 Million XRP Withdrawal Stuns Top Crypto Exchange
    News
    Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
    Title news
    News
    Sep 27, 2024 - 11:26
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Skyrockets 924% in Inflows Amid Price Breakout
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Sep 21, 2024 - 13:18
    Tron (TRX) Price Is Bullish, But There's Catch
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Sep 19, 2024 - 9:45
    Shib Army, Decentralized Advertising in Web3 and LTDToken Prospects: Interview With Shib Dream
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Sep 17, 2024 - 10:38
    Harnessing AI and Data for Business Innovation: Interview with Devkit.agency CEO Bogdan Ivanov
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    News
    Sep 11, 2024 - 10:26
    U.Today Becomes Third Most-Visited Crypto Website in World, Similarweb Says
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Aug 31, 2024 - 11:00
    Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Rebound in September?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Webs Week 2024 Delivers an Exceptional Networking and Knowledge Exchange Experience
    BITmarkets Releases End-Year Update Highlighting Key Crypto Game-Changers for 2024
    EOS Network significantly upgrades with 1-Second Transaction Finality
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Reason Not to Buy Bitcoin Revealed by Raoul Pal to Michael Saylor
    40 Million XRP Withdrawal Stuns Top Crypto Exchange
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Skyrockets 924% in Inflows Amid Price Breakout
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD