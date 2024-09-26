    Original U.Today article

    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for September 26

    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    How long can upward move of Ethereum (ETH) last?
    Thu, 26/09/2024 - 15:19
    

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Bulls are becoming more powerful, according to CoinStats.

    Article image
    ETH chart by CoinStats

    ETH/USD

    The price of Ethereum (ETH) has gone up by 0.25% since yesterday.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of ETH has made a false breakout of the local resistance of $2,639. If the bar closes far from it, there is a chance to expect a correction to the $2,600 zone.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, buyers can start thinking about further growth only if they restore the rate to the level of $2,699. 

    If that happens, the energy might be enough for a move to the $2,800-$2,900 range.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    A less positive picture can be seen on the weekly chart. If the candle closes far from its high, traders may witness a drop to the $2,400-$2,500 zone.

    Ethereum is trading at $2,610 at press time.

    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

