Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for September 26

Bulls are becoming more powerful, according to CoinStats.

ETH chart by CoinStats

ETH/USD

The price of Ethereum (ETH) has gone up by 0.25% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of ETH has made a false breakout of the local resistance of $2,639. If the bar closes far from it, there is a chance to expect a correction to the $2,600 zone.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, buyers can start thinking about further growth only if they restore the rate to the level of $2,699.

If that happens, the energy might be enough for a move to the $2,800-$2,900 range.

Image by TradingView

A less positive picture can be seen on the weekly chart. If the candle closes far from its high, traders may witness a drop to the $2,400-$2,500 zone.

Ethereum is trading at $2,610 at press time.