Rapper Snoop Dogg Releases 420 Dogecoin Video for Elon Musk

Snoop Dogg has shared his DOGE video, featuring a Shiba-Inu, congratulating Elon Musk on the 420 day

Rapper Snoop Dogg has tagged the biggest DOGE lover, Elon Musk, congratulating him on "international 420 day" on April 20: the unofficial holiday for cannabis smokers and also Doge Day.

The rapper posted a music video called "Snoop Dogg 420 DogeCoin Video" on YouTube featuring Shiba-Inu (the dog featured in the original Doge meme).

Image via Twitter

On April 20, Snoop Dogg tweeted:

Ooohwee! @elonmusk got me a fly ass space suit 4 the trip 2 the moon. 2 infinity n beyond.

At press time, Dogecoin is sitting in sixth place on CoinMarketCap, trading at the $0.3314 level. As reported by U.Today earlier, on Monday, April 19, the coin surged to a new all-time high of $0.44.

Dogecoin is mostly pumped by Elon Musk's tweets. Earlier this week, however, DOGE payments were integrated by several major companies, which also contributed to Dogecoin's surge in price.