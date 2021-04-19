DOGE Regains Top-5 Spot, Surging Over 38% to New ATH

News
Mon, 04/19/2021 - 11:18
article image
Yuri Molchan
Dogecoin is back on the top-five spot, surging to the all-time high of $0.44 earlier today
DOGE Regains Top-5 Spot, Surging Over 38% to New ATH
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
The meme-coin favored by the world's richest man, Elon Musk, has again returned to the fifth position on the top 10 list of digital currencies on CoinMarketCap and touched the $0.4409 level earlier today.

That was a new all-time high for the coin.

DOGE hits a new all-time high

Dogecoin has surged to another historical peak today, breaching the $0.44 level on the Bittrex exchange and rising more than 38 percent in the past 24 hours.

By now DOGE has rolled back a little, changing hands at $0.41.

7264_00
Image via TradingView

On April 16, Dogecoin demonstrated an over 300 percent rise after yet another Elon Musk tweet about it.

On that day, the Tesla CEO posted a picture of "Doge barking at the Moon," pushing the coin up first 12 percent and then fueling its further rally.

Factors that have pushed Doge to an all-time high

There have been several triggers to drive DOGE to continue its rally. The first was the Coinbase direct listing on the Nasdaq, which also pushed Bitcoin and the whole cryptocurrency market to the north.

Then a Canadian web hosting provider, easyDN, announced it would be accepting DOGE payments, while it already accepts Bitcoin.

OTC-listed robotics company BOTS has made a similar announcement about Dogecoin. DOGE has seen a massive surge in adoption recently, including from Latvian airline airBaltic and Luxury hotel chain Kessler Group.

article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

thecryptobuds