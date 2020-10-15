Professional “Super Smash Bros.” Player Now Receives His Salary in XRP

News
Thu, 10/15/2020 - 06:35
Alex Dovbnya
KEN, the world’s best Sonic player, now gets paid in XRP
Professional “Super Smash Bros.” Player Now Receives His Salary in XRP
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Kengo "KEN" Suzuki, the world’s best Sonic player, has signed with the "Super Smash Bros." division of SBI e-sports, a gaming subsidiary of financial services giant SBI Holdings:

“I think there are some heights that cannot be reached, but I would like to do my best as a professional player, so I would appreciate your support.”

KEN has opted to receive his annual salary in the XRP cryptocurrency, according to his sponsorship contract.

KEN
Image by sbiesports.co.jp

As reported by U.Today, SBI e-sports inked a partnership venture capital firm SBI VC Trade in late September.

As part of the deal, its professional players got an opportunity to get paid in XRP. However, they can still get salaries in the Japanese yen if they wish to.

KEN has been already ranked as the world’s best Wii U player of all time who finished third in Niconico Tokaigi 2018, one of Japan’s largest game tournaments hosted by NicoNico Douga.    

Related Ripple's Partner Wants to Transform Gaming Industry with XRP
Related
Ripple's Partner Wants to Transform Gaming Industry with XRP

Apart from KEN, SBI e-sports also welcomed Subaru "Subaridas" Sagano (a.k.a “Mikey”) to its "FIFA" division.

Mikey is one of the most successful Japanese players in the e-sport that is traditionally dominated by European teams. He was one of the grand finalists of the FIFA eWorld Cup in 2018.

The e-sports subsidiary of the long-time Ripple partner SBI Holdings was launched back in July to boost local Japanese economies and improve its brand awareness among younger audiences.

E-sports players tend to be keen on using digital currencies, which is why XRP was offered instead of fiat.

#Ripple News #XRP #Cryptocurrency Adoption
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust Holds 2% of All Circulating ETH: Grayscale Founder Grayscale Ethereum Trust Holds 2% of All Circulating ETH: Grayscale Founder
News
4 hours ago

Grayscale Ethereum Trust Holds 2% of All Circulating ETH: Grayscale Founder
Yuri Molchan
ETH Hashrate Keeps Rising While Chinese Miners Get More Machines and Gas Price Drops ETH Hashrate Keeps Rising While Chinese Miners Get More Machines and Gas Price Drops
News
1 day ago

ETH Hashrate Keeps Rising While Chinese Miners Get More Machines and Gas Price Drops
Yuri Molchan
Blockchain Software Company Hires Former Goldman Sachs Lawyer Blockchain Software Company Hires Former Goldman Sachs Lawyer
News
6 days ago

Blockchain Software Company Hires Former Goldman Sachs Lawyer
Alex Dovbnya