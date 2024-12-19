Advertisement
    Bitcoin Buyer MicroStrategy to Change Fundraising Strategy

    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    MicroStrategy's Saylor wants more intelligent leverage
    Thu, 19/12/2024 - 8:03
    Bitcoin Buyer MicroStrategy to Change Fundraising Strategy
    MicroStrategy cofounder Michael Saylor recently told Bloomberg that the company would overhaul its fundraising strategy to add more "intelligent" leverage.

    As reported by U.Today, MicroStrategy announced plans to raise a total of $42 billion over the course of three years in October. 

    However, the business intelligence firm is now well ahead of its fundraising target. 

    "When we announced that, it wasn't clear how enthusiastic the capital markets would be, but we got a very enthusiastic reception…We went faster than we had thought we were going to go on Oct. 30," he said. 

    Saylor said that the company would continue raising capital primarily through fixed-income markets.

    Once MicroStrategy reaches its fundraising goal, it will revisit its capital plan. According to Saylor, the company will put in place a new plan "subject to market conditions at the time."

    "We're always considering is that the convertible market? Is it the fixed-income market, or is it the equity market we want to go to? And that's going to change from time to time. I expect that that mix will shift more heavily toward fixed income markets and Q1 as we go forward," Saylor said. 

    Right now, Saylor says, the company is becoming more deleveraged, and he would like to get more leverage. 

    As reported by U.Today, MicroStrategy was recently added to the tech-heavy Nasdaq-100 index in a major win for the company. "We have a very healthy software division now and and we're very proud of it. And I did create it. But we also we think of ourselves primarily as a Bitcoin Treasury company now," Saylor added.

    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

