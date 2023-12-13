Pro-XRP Lawyer Suggests Mysterious Factor in XRP Price Action

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In a recent social media post, Bill Morgan, a well-known pro-crypto lawyer and avid supporter of XRP, has put forth a thought-provoking perspective on the pricing dynamics of the digital asset.

Morgan, who often engages with the crypto community, has drawn attention to Metcalfe's Law, a principle suggesting that the value and utility of a network grow exponentially with the increase in users or participants.

The seasoned lawyer raised eyebrows by posing a question that has been lingering in the minds of many XRP enthusiasts: Is the price of XRP being held back by an enigmatic force? Morgan pointed to the growth of projects on the XRP Ledger (XRPL), notably after the integration of NFT functionality.

Despite these advancements, he notes, the price remains relatively stagnant compared to five years ago.

Applied to cryptocurrencies, Metcalfe’s Law asserts that a network’s value and utility increase exponentially as the number of users or participants grows.



When people ask me if XRP’s price is suppressed I think of two words: Metcalfe’s law.



Metcalfe's Law, originally formulated in 1980 by Robert Metcalfe, links the financial value or influence of a telecommunications network to the square of the number of connected users.

Beyond surface

Morgan's assertion that this law could be a key factor in understanding the price action of XRP seems to add to the discussion that the popular token's valuation might be subject to external influences.

Despite Ripple's consistent denial of any direct impact on XRP's exchange rate and statements from officials, such as CTO David Schwartz, emphasizing that the XRPL is not entirely controlled by Ripple, a substantial portion of the XRP community remains skeptical.

Many members of the community have criticized the crypto company, expressing doubts about the transparency of its operations and its true role in shaping XRP's market trajectory.