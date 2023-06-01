Polygon-Based USDC Can Now Be Sent on Coinbase Wallet With Zero Gas

Coinbase Wallet, one of most popular tools for storing and sending cryptocurrency, makes USDC transactions on Polygon gas-free

Starting from yesterday, May 31, 2023, sending USD Coin (USDC), the second largest stablecoin, has become more convenient and resource efficient for users of Coinbase Wallet.

USDC transactions on Polygon (MATIC) become gas-free for Coinbase Wallet customers

According to the official announcement shared by the team of Coinbase Wallet, one of the products of top U.S.-based crypto ecosystem Coinbase, holders of USD Coin (USDC) on Polygon (MATIC) can now send their assets, paying nothing for gas.

💸Send USDC, Gas-Free💸



Introducing gas-free USDC sends on Coinbase Wallet! Send USDC on @0xPolygon without worrying about network fees.



USDC makes it easier than ever to move money. Experience instant payments, free from constraints on cross-border transfers. pic.twitter.com/A9g7ibNCVU — Coinbase Wallet 🛡️ (@CoinbaseWallet) May 30, 2023

The team stressed that this option streamlines cross-border transfers and makes USD Coin (USDC) operations easier than ever before.

The followers of Coinbase's Twitter account appreciate the new option. Some of them are wondering whether this offering can expand to Solana (SOL), Near Protocol (NEAR) or Avalance (AVAX).

Some other community enthusiasts stressed that this opportunity became possible thanks to EIP 4337, or the so-called "Account Abstraction" in EVM-compatible blockchains.

Besides other features, this EIP that stole headlines in March 2023 allows developers to subsidize gas fees for transfers from given accounts.

Polygon (MATIC) scores numerous notable partnerships in Q2, 2023

EIP 4337 was among the most anticipated Ethereum (ETH) upgrades since The Merge happened. The next update of this scale is EIP 4844, or "Proto-Danksharding."

As covered by U.Today previously, yesterday Polygon (MATIC) also announced a fresh partnership with Deutsche Telekom, one of the most influential telecommunications operators globally.

In an unexpected move, Deutsche Telekom has begun using its hardware infrastructure to join the ecosystem of Polygon Network (MATIC) proof-of-stake validators.

Earlier this year, Polygon (MATIC) partnered with Mastercard to launch a joint incubator for Web3-focused digital artists.