Polygon (MATIC) Partners With Mastercard, Announces Web3 Incubator

A new Web3 incubator is set to unlock unmatched opportunities for next generations of digital creators. Yet again, Polygon Network (MATIC) becomes the technical partner of a major collaboration.

Mastercard inks partnership with Polygon Network (MATIC) as new Web3 incubator kicks off

According to a statement from Polygon Studios CEO Ryan Wyatt, his platform has entered a partnership with Mastercard, a leading payment processor and card system operator.

We're excited to announce that @0xPolygon is partnering with @Mastercard, one of the biggest financial payments providers in the world, and is launching a web3-focused incubator to help artists.



Building mass adoption on Polygon continues.

The collaboration of the two teams will supercharge the progress of the newly launched Web3 incubator that was announced at CES 2023 on Friday, Jan. 6.

Mastercard's Web3 incubator is set to provide Web3 artists with the opportunity to interact with their fan communities in a completely new way. This, in turn, will allow creators to optimize their revenue and promote new mainstream products.

Raja Rajamannar, chief marketing and communications officer at Mastercard, highlighted that Mastercard will also provide incubees with marketing and technical consulting support, TechCrunch says:

The core of this program is providing emerging artists with the web3 tools and skills they need to excel and advance their music careers in this digital economy. By providing access to experts and innovators in the space, the artists will be guided on how to incorporate web3 into their work throughout the entire program and then beyond

The attendees of Mastercard's Web3 incubator will be educated on how to mint and offer their content as NFTs, to build large and passionate communities, to represent themselves in the digital world and so on.

Mastercard expands its bet on blockchain and metaverses

The Polygon (MATIC) platform was chosen as the technical partner for the new program thanks to its impressive scaling performance and previous experience in collaborating with leading Web3 brands.

As covered by U.Today previously, in July 2022, Polygon (MATIC) partnered with Disney Accelerator, a global business development initiative by the media heavyweight.

By joining Polygon, Mastercard reaffirms its commitment to strengthening its presence in the Web3 segment. Previously, the team hosted the first Grammy event with Roblox in the purpose-made metaverse.

It also started a cryptocurrency program for institutions in October 2022 together with the Web3 payment processor Paxos Global.