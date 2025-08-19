White House's Ex-Crypto Lead Hired by Tether as Strategy Advisor

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bo Hines, who has recently left the White House and the top crypto position in Donald Trump’s administration, has joined the largest stablecoin issuer, Tether, as strategy advisor for digital assets and U.S. expansion.

Tether’s chief executive officer, Paolo Ardoino, confirmed this in a recent X post.

Tether lures Bo Hines from White House

Ardoino welcomed Bo Hines to the Tether team, stating that the latter had “demonstrated incredible leadership within the U.S. Administration, where he was instrumental in advancing initiatives to foster innovation in digital assets, develop clear guardrails for stablecoin issuers, and build collaborative relationships between government and the blockchain industry.”

Now, he will continue his career in the private sector. In the White House, he held the position of executive director of the Crypto Council. Now, he has joined Tether as a strategy advisor for digital assets and U.S. expansion.

Tether hires Bo Hines @BoHines as Strategy Advisor for Digital Assets and U.S. Expansion.



Bo has demonstrated incredible leadership within the U.S. Administration, where he was instrumental in advancing initiatives to foster innovation in digital assets, develop clear guardrails… https://t.co/5Hi6nCYQDe — Paolo Ardoino 🤖 (@paoloardoino) August 19, 2025

In today’s blog post, Ardoino wrote that Hines possesses a unique blend of “policy expertise, legal training, and private sector insights.” In the White House, his duties included advancing initiatives to develop innovation in digital assets, the creation of clear guardrails for companies that issue stablecoins and building a bridge between the White House and the blockchain space.

Thrilled to join @Tether_to! Huge thanks to @paoloardoino & the team for the warm welcome. Excited to help build an ecosystem of digital asset products that set the standard for compliance & innovation—empowering U.S. consumers and reshaping our financial system. The best is yet… https://t.co/DloARijWkh — Bo Hines (@BoHines) August 19, 2025

Ardoino also stated that Hines’ appointment is an important step for Tether since it will help to reshape the future of the digital economy.