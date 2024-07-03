Advertisement
AD

    Polkadot (DOT) Stuns Community With Unexpected Rebrand Update

    Advertisement
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Polkadot (DOT) uncovers shocking name rebrand, but is it real?
    Wed, 3/07/2024 - 12:11
    Polkadot (DOT) Stuns Community With Unexpected Rebrand Update
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Polkadot (DOT) has once again triggered the crypto community with a post about rebranding its name. Out of the blue, the official X account of the Polkadot Network posted that with the community’s permission, it will be rebranding to "KOLKADOT."

    Advertisement

    Jokes gone too wild

    Name rebranding is not uncommon in the digital currency ecosystem. However, the light-hearted reactions that followed the post from Polkadot suggest it was just a ploy to engage the community for fun.

    Polkadot has been in the news for the wrong reasons lately, which may explain its willingness to diffuse the tension within its community with such rattling claims. Of the numerous challenges the protocol is facing, two stand out, and they hinge on the toxic treatment of core developers in the ecosystem.

    Related
    Fri, 06/28/2024 - 16:09
    Top Analyst Predicts Immense Upside for Polkadot (DOT)
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    According to Victor Ji, the founder of Manta Network, one of the biggest Polkadot applications, Gavin Wood, the founder of Polkadot, does not know the protocol despite its position as the second largest in terms of non-DOT Total Value Locked (TVL).

    Besides this, Polkadot has been under fire for its promotional, or marketing, budget. Critics claim that despite spending millions in brand promotion, Polkadot still has limited visibility compared with other competing projects with limited ad budgets.

    Polkadot's sway still strong

    Polkadot might have its downsides in relation to its community dealings, but the protocol is by far one of the most innovative in the advancing Web3 world today.

    As a transition to a brighter ecosystem, the Polkadot Network has hinted at plans to replace the iconic auction system for its parachains with the JAM Protocol. The JAM Protocol was teased by Wood earlier this year, bringing to life years of developmental work on the futuristic smart contract engine.

    Related
    Wed, 07/03/2024 - 10:23
    Ethereum Skyrockets 100% Against Bitcoin in Annual Revenue
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    Polkadot has immense potential with its incoming products. Overall, the impact might be felt on its price which, at the moment, is down by 3.98%, pegging the spot price to $6.15.

    #Polkadot
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    related image Major Solana (SOL) Indicator Just Flashed Green
    Jul 3, 2024 - 13:11
    Major Solana (SOL) Indicator Just Flashed Green
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image Cardano Creator Issues Major Hard Fork Update to ADA Community
    Jul 3, 2024 - 12:44
    Cardano Creator Issues Major Hard Fork Update to ADA Community
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image Fed's Jerome Powell Delivers Crucial Message for Crypto Markets
    Jul 3, 2024 - 12:05
    Fed's Jerome Powell Delivers Crucial Message for Crypto Markets
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    E Money Network launches $2 MILLION RWA Grant Program to spearhead RWA ecosystem
    Bybit Web3 Expands it Ecosystem with Integration of SUI, ZKLink, and Scroll
    Pandiana: Don’t Miss Solana’s Most Anticipated Meme Coin Presale Launching This Thursday
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Major Solana (SOL) Indicator Just Flashed Green
    Cardano Creator Issues Major Hard Fork Update to ADA Community
    Polkadot (DOT) Stuns Community With Unexpected Rebrand Update
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD