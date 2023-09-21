Pokémon NFTs Arrived on Polygon (MATIC) Blockchain

Developed by Courtyard, NFT cards of legendary anime Pokémon kicked off on Polygon (MATIC). Enthusiasts purchased them all in seconds and sent the floor price to the roof in the first hours following the start of the sale of digital collectibles.

Pokémon NFTs sold out on Polygon (MATIC), floor price rallied by 10x

The two-phase sale of Pokémon Cards on Polygon (MATIC) blockchain finished successfully: 175 cards were claimed by NFT enthusiasts in a couple of seconds. Besides USD Coin (USDC) stablecoin, the organizers accepted fiat money from credit cards, as explained by digital asset analyst S4mmy.eth.

Pokemon Card packs are being opened on chain: hundreds sold out in seconds.



Those that minted are already up 10x.



— S4mmy.eth (@S4mmyEth) September 20, 2023

Actually, the participants of the token sale purchased "Mystery boxes," i.e., standardized virtual packs. Each of them gave its holder a chance to receive one of any of the predisclosed Pokémon-themed cards.

The analyst indicated that the launch looked not unlike the lottery ,with "Rollbit-style loot boxes, but for existing RWA collectibles." The purchasers are able to open the pack in 24 hours, while in 48 hours, all packs will be opened automatically.

This design unlocks new opportunities in the sphere of physical and digital collectibles trading, S4mmy.eth says. As a result of strong public interest, the floor price for "closed" packs jumped from $5 to $50 in no time.

Also, luxurious 2000 Base Set booster boxes — super-rare tokenized collectibles from this drop — are valued at over $15,000 each, as demonstrated by the analyst.

Polygon (MATIC) becomes go-to NFT blockchain

Polygon (MATIC) cofounder Sandeep Nailwal welcomed the success of the collection inspired by the legendary 2000s anime series:

NFT ecosystem on Polygon continues to surge ahead!

Recent weeks were particularly fruitful in terms of NFT accomplishments for Polygon (MATIC). In August, it managed to surpass Solana (SOL) to become the second most active blockchain for NFT trading.

Also, it scored a partnership with the largest Korean telecom operator to issue NFTs for its marketing program. Online shopping platform Flipkart also releases NFTs on Polygon (MATIC) for its customers.