PING Joins peaq to Decentralize Gaming With a DePIN of High-End Laptops

peaq , the layer-1 blockchain for the Machine Economy, has announced the expansion of its ecosystem as PING joins to decentralize gaming.

PING is building a DePIN of gaming laptops to work as a decentralized cloud service for Web3 and Web2 games.

The DePIN will enable gamers to earn rewards for sharing their idle computing resources with game developers and other projects, such as AI startups in need of GPU capacities and crypto miners.

As part of its integration with peaq, it will set up a mechanism enabling laptop purchases with stablecoins via peaq and launch its token on the network for the Machine Economy.

These devices will run as a decentralized backend for Web2 and Web3 online games, giving developers a cheaper and more transparent alternative to traditional cloud services. The spare capacities could also be used for such things as training AI, rendering visuals-heavy virtual experiences and completing various other tasks.

PING is already cooperating with 20 gaming projects that could run on its platform, including Yuliverse and Seraph.

“The DePIN model puts gamers at the helm of the industry they love and care for, making them the owners of the infrastructure their favorite games run on,” says Leonard Dorlöchter, co-founder of peaq. “PING is bringing this vision to life — and we are thrilled to see it join the peaq ecosystem, with its launch set to make an impact on one of the most important entertainment sectors in the world.”

Manufactured by ThundeRobot, a major Chinese gaming hardware company, the PING laptop is the powerful workhorse of the DePIN. Running on a 16-core Intel i7-14650HX processor, it leverages the high-end NVIDIA RTX4070 GPU and 16 GB of RAM to run the most demanding Web2 and Web3 games.

With some 2,000 units already sold, the laptop owners will get special benefits in the PING ecosystem, including priority in staking, exclusive rewards from partners and more. However, the DePIN will be open for nonproprietary gaming rigs to join as well in the future.

As part of its integration with peaq, PING will set up a mechanism that will enable people to buy their PING laptops with stablecoins on peaq. It will also build smart contracts that will enable gamers to mint these laptops as NFTs on peaq, thus confirming their ownership in a trustless and decentralized way.

PING will also outfit all devices on its DePIN with self-sovereign peaq IDs and launch its token natively on peaq.