    Peter Schiff Issues Warning About Bitcoin's Waning Momentum

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Peter Schiff has spotlighted Bitcoin's underwhelming performance
    Sun, 1/09/2024 - 18:41
    Peter Schiff Issues Warning About Bitcoin's Waning Momentum
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Peter Schiff, one of the most notorious Bitcoin critics, recently took to the X social media network to highlight the underwhelming performance of the leading cryptocurrency. 

    Advertisement

    Schiff pointed to the fact that all of the gains recorded by the leading cryptocurrency had been recorded during the first two months of the year. 

    The leading cryptocurrency is now down more than 8% since late February. Meanwhile, the price of gold is up as much as 23% over the same period of time. 

    HOT Stories
    Peter Schiff Issues Warning About Bitcoin's Waning Momentum
    Cardano (ADA) Price on Edge With Biggest Hard Fork in Just 10 Hours
    Ethereum Creator Makes Key Clarification on ETH Holdings: Details
    Ripple Unlocks 1 Billion XRP Tokens

    "The momentum has turned," Schiff added. 

    Advertisement

    Despite swiftly recovering from the devastating crash that took place in early August, Bitcoin still ended up being down 8.74% for the month in a major blow fo the bulls. 

    Related
    Peter Schiff Predicts Ethereum Crash to $1,500: Details
    Fri, 07/05/2024 - 10:44
    Peter Schiff Predicts Ethereum Crash to $1,500: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    It is worth noting that September tends to be the least successful month for the largest cryptocurrency. During its history, Bitcoin would end up in the green only a few times. 

    In 2019, Bitcoin collapsed by as much as 13.91% in September. In 2014, it plunged by 19.31%. 

    However, this month might end up being different since the U.S. Federal Reserve is widely expected to finally cut interest rates. 

    Bitcoin ETFs see more outflows 

    Bitcoin exchange-traded funds managed to revive interest in Bitcoin, eventually pushing the price of the leading cryptocurrency by market capitalization to its current peak in March. 

    Related
    Peter Schiff Congratulates Bitcoin Whales, No Sarcasm
    Mon, 07/08/2024 - 09:24
    Peter Schiff Congratulates Bitcoin Whales, No Sarcasm
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    However, as of recently, Bitcoin ETF hit a snap with underwhelming numbers. Last week, these products saw a total of $277 million worth of outflows. 

    BlackRock's record-shattering IBIT also saw its second day of outflows in history last week. 

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction #Peter Schiff
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Sep 1, 2024 - 16:45
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Whales Disappear as September Comes
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Title news
    Price Analysis
    Sep 1, 2024 - 16:30
    DOGE Prediction for September 1
    Price Analysis
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Crypto Mining 2025. AI Mining and ASIC Shares
    ViaBTC Supports LTC+DOGE+BEL Merged Mining to Boost Miners' Profits by 17%
    Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Might be on Track for Bullish September as RCO Finance (RCOF) Has All Chances to Rally
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Peter Schiff Issues Warning About Bitcoin's Waning Momentum
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Whales Disappear as September Comes
    DOGE Prediction for September 1
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD