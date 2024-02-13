Advertisement
Peter Schiff Calls Bitcoin (BTC) Price Surge 'Pump and Dump'

article image
Arman Shirinyan
Peter Schiff has once again slammed most recent Bitcoin rally
Tue, 13/02/2024 - 8:39
As Bitcoin is crossing the $50,000 mark, bullish tendencies are covering the whole market. Notably, Peter Schiff, as a well-known critic of Bitcoin, has termed the recent price movements a "pump and dump" scheme

Schiff’s critique comes at a time when Bitcoin's volatility is front and center in the minds of traders. While the digital asset has seen unprecedented growth over the past decade, it has also experienced dramatic price fluctuations, lending some credence to claims of market manipulation. However, detractors of Schiff's viewpoint argue that the long-term upward trajectory of Bitcoin paints a different picture, one where Bitcoin stands as a lucrative, although high-risk, investment when compared to traditional assets like gold.

Bitcoin’s current trajectory

Examining the price chart, Bitcoin has recently broken through a resistance level at $48,000, bolstering the asset’s bullish outlook. The next significant resistance is poised around the $52,000 range. If the price maintains its momentum and overcomes this hurdle, we could see an extension of the current rally.

BTCUSD
BTC/USD Chart by TradingView

Potential for pullback

A pullback is always within the realm of possibility. If Bitcoin experiences a downturn, the support level near $44,000 will be critical. If this level holds, it could indicate healthy consolidation before another upward movement. Conversely, slipping below this support might validate Schiff's assertions, leading to a broader sell-off.

While Schiff has persistently advised investors to invest in gold, which he deems a stable store of value, Bitcoin has emerged as a new-age investment that has outperformed gold significantly, especially in the context of recent inflation trends. Nevertheless, Bitcoin's journey has been accompanied by higher risk and volatility, contrasting with gold's more stable but less dramatic performance.

As the market digests the recent ETF listings and the hype surrounding them, the true test for Bitcoin will be its performance after breaking the $50,000 mark. Will Bitcoin sustain its growth, or will Schiff's prediction of a "massacre' come to fruition? Only time will tell.

article image
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

