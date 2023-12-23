Advertisement
PEPE Goes Parabolic in Bid to Hit New Yearly High

Godfrey Benjamin
PEPE surprise reversal sends price on 15% rally as move to retest ATH intensifies
Sat, 23/12/2023 - 15:45
PEPE Goes Parabolic in Bid to Hit New Yearly High
PEPE is redefining the meme coin bullish trend today after soaring as high as 15% in early trading to hit a daily high of $0.00000159. According to data from CoinMarketCap, this current price outlook has sent PEPE’s price rallying as high as 12% in the past week as it makes another daring move to clear up all backlogs in its bid to retest a new high for this year.

Launched earlier in the year, PEPE brought a new perspective to the meme ecosystem with a frog theme that deviates completely from the Shiba Inu-breed theme that brought the duo of Dogecoin (DOGE) and SHIB to the limelight. After the first wave of adoption that made many early backers millionaires, PEPE retracted its gains as the crypto winter impact lingers on.

The ultimate PEPE effort now remains to reclaim the all-time high (ATH) of $0.000004354 set back on May 8. From that time until now, PEPE has dropped as low as $0.0000006369 as uncertainty in its road map beckons amid little to no innovations introduced.

A new bullish leash was ushered in about a month ago when PEPE’s price moved from a low of $0.000001237 to a high of $0.0000016. Since then, PEPE has not shown signs of stopping.

Will PEPE retest ATH?

In the crypto ecosystem, almost nothing is impossible as far as price action is concerned. From inception to date, PEPE has printed as much as 5,179.05% growth, and should it record this same price growth, its price will soar to $0.00008235, which will ultimately surpass its previous ATH.

Though PEPE has been making impressive moves lately, there is massive competition in the meme coin world that might directly impact its performance in the near future. This tough competition comes from top rivals like Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Solana’s top performer, BONK.

Godfrey Benjamin

Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

