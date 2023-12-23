PEPE Goes Parabolic in Bid to Hit New Yearly High

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

PEPE is redefining the meme coin bullish trend today after soaring as high as 15% in early trading to hit a daily high of $0.00000159. According to data from CoinMarketCap, this current price outlook has sent PEPE’s price rallying as high as 12% in the past week as it makes another daring move to clear up all backlogs in its bid to retest a new high for this year.

Launched earlier in the year, PEPE brought a new perspective to the meme ecosystem with a frog theme that deviates completely from the Shiba Inu-breed theme that brought the duo of Dogecoin (DOGE) and SHIB to the limelight. After the first wave of adoption that made many early backers millionaires, PEPE retracted its gains as the crypto winter impact lingers on.

The ultimate PEPE effort now remains to reclaim the all-time high (ATH) of $0.000004354 set back on May 8. From that time until now, PEPE has dropped as low as $0.0000006369 as uncertainty in its road map beckons amid little to no innovations introduced.

A new bullish leash was ushered in about a month ago when PEPE’s price moved from a low of $0.000001237 to a high of $0.0000016. Since then, PEPE has not shown signs of stopping.

Will PEPE retest ATH?

In the crypto ecosystem, almost nothing is impossible as far as price action is concerned. From inception to date, PEPE has printed as much as 5,179.05% growth, and should it record this same price growth, its price will soar to $0.00008235, which will ultimately surpass its previous ATH.

Though PEPE has been making impressive moves lately, there is massive competition in the meme coin world that might directly impact its performance in the near future. This tough competition comes from top rivals like Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Solana’s top performer, BONK.