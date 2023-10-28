Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

Massive 6.2 Trillion Pepe Transfer From Binance, How PEPE Price Reacted

Advertisement
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Week saw massive shift of Pepe tokens
Sat, 10/28/2023 - 16:12
Massive 6.2 Trillion Pepe Transfer From Binance, How PEPE Price Reacted
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Frog-themed cryptocurrency Pepe (PEPE) has seen a massive token shift, crypto data tracker Whale Alert reported.

Advertisement

Whale Alert reports that 6.2 trillion PEPE tokens, or 6,242,222,073,238 tokens worth $7,072,053, have been transferred from top cryptocurrency exchange Binance to an unknown wallet.

When assets are deposited on an exchange, it usually implies an intention to sell, but withdrawals may indicate a desire to acquire. Tokens are removed from exchanges for a variety of reasons. One of the reasons could be to buy.

Advertisement

The week saw a massive shift of Pepe tokens, in one instance to a burn address. A total of 6.9 trillion PEPE worth roughly $6 million was burned at the start of the week. The burn addressed concerns about prospective token sales on the open market following an incident in August in which some rogue developers transferred 16 trillion tokens to an exchange, sparking speculation.

However, a new team of advisors has been recruited to take Pepe forward, which might be the start of a new dawn for the meme coin. The remaining 3.79T tokens ascribed to the initial team CEX multisig wallet are currently being explored for strategic collaborations and marketing opportunities.

Related
Pepe (PEPE) Shows Intriguing 17% Rebound as Social Discussions Return

PEPE also commits to keeping its community up to date on any future token burning, moves, or usage.

PEPE experienced a bullish run this week, doubling in days to a $500 million market value as traders expect the beginnings of a Bitcoin (BTC) spot ETF-induced bull market.

On Wednesday, a post on Pepe's X page showed that the token was held by over 155,000 individual wallets, including all token bridges to Arbitrum and BSC.

At press time, the popular meme coin was trading at $0.000001196, down 0.25% in the previous 24 hours.

#PEPE Coin
About the author
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image Top AI Crypto Fetch.AI (FET) Jumps by 55%: Key Triggers
2023/10/28 16:12
Top AI Crypto Fetch.AI (FET) Jumps by 55%: Key Triggers
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image XRPL NFTs: Xahau Monsters Collection Kicks Off
2023/10/28 16:12
XRPL NFTs: Xahau Monsters Collection Kicks Off
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Solana (SOL) Might Reach $3,200, Here's When per This Prediction
2023/10/28 16:12
Solana (SOL) Might Reach $3,200, Here's When per This Prediction
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
AD