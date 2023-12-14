Solana Meme Coin Bonk (BONK) Scores New Price ATH After Epic 750% Surge

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The Solana-based meme coin Bonk (BONK) has reached fresh all-time highs, marking a 750% increase in the last 30 days.

BONK hit an all-time high of $0.00001549 today as bulls capitalized on strong positive market sentiment and major exchange listings.

BONK has risen about 60% in the last 24 hours following the announcement by top crypto exchange Coinbase that it will list the cryptocurrency.

In a tweet, Coinbase announced that it will add support for Bonk (BONK) on the Solana network (SPL token).

In similar news, Coinone, a South Korean crypto exchange, announced the listing of BONK via the BONK/KRW pair, with deposits commencing on Dec. 14 at 10:00 a.m. (KST) and spot trading to begin on Dec. 14 at 5:00 p.m. (KST).

At the time of writing, BONK was up 48.29% in the last 24 hours to $0.00001492, reversing nearly all losses from the prior week.

BONK has seen a 66.60% price increase in the past seven days. With a circulating supply of 61 trillion BONK, Bonk is valued at a market cap of $931,186,088 and ranks as the 70th largest cryptocurrency.

Strong interest in the Solana ecosystem appears to have aided the token's growth since October.

Despite launching as a parody coin, Bonk quickly gained traction in the Solana ecosystem. Several Solana projects used the token as payment for non-fungible tokens (NFTs) amid other use cases shortly after its debut.