Solana Meme Coin Bonk (BONK) Scores New Price ATH After Epic 750% Surge

Tomiwabold Olajide
BONK has risen about 60% in last 24 hours
Thu, 12/14/2023 - 16:10
The Solana-based meme coin Bonk (BONK) has reached fresh all-time highs, marking a 750% increase in the last 30 days.

BONK hit an all-time high of $0.00001549 today as bulls capitalized on strong positive market sentiment and major exchange listings.

BONK has risen about 60% in the last 24 hours following the announcement by top crypto exchange Coinbase that it will list the cryptocurrency.

In a tweet, Coinbase announced that it will add support for Bonk (BONK) on the Solana network (SPL token).

TradingView
BONK/USD Daily Chart, Courtesy: TradingView

In similar news, Coinone, a South Korean crypto exchange, announced the listing of BONK via the BONK/KRW pair, with deposits commencing on Dec. 14 at 10:00 a.m. (KST) and spot trading to begin on Dec. 14 at 5:00 p.m. (KST).

At the time of writing, BONK was up 48.29% in the last 24 hours to $0.00001492, reversing nearly all losses from the prior week.

BONK has seen a 66.60% price increase in the past seven days. With a circulating supply of 61 trillion BONK, Bonk is valued at a market cap of $931,186,088 and ranks as the 70th largest cryptocurrency.

Strong interest in the Solana ecosystem appears to have aided the token's growth since October.

Despite launching as a parody coin, Bonk quickly gained traction in the Solana ecosystem. Several Solana projects used the token as payment for non-fungible tokens (NFTs) amid other use cases shortly after its debut.

About the author
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

