PEPE Plunges 20% From ATH as 660.7 Billion PEPE Go to Binance

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

According to the analytics X account @lookonchain, earlier today, a mysterious whale transferred a significant amount of PEPE meme coins to the Binance exchange. This gave the asset’s price a major push downwards, making it fall another 11% from the recently reached all-time high.

The whale moved close to one trillion PEPE to the aforementioned exchange.

Billions of PEPE deposited to Binance

The above-mentioned tweet shows that several hours ago, an anonymous cryptocurrency trader transferred a whopping 660.7 billion PEPE coins to be sold on Binance. The X post reveals that the whale had purchased that many meme coins a month ago.

After selling this PEPE worth $9.01 million, he made approximately $4.95 million with a 52% return on his investment. This is the profit he has made in less than one month.

The price of $PEPE has fallen nearly 20% from its peak.



In the past 10 minutes, a whale deposited all 660.7B $PEPE($9.52M) bought a month ago into #Binance, making ~$4.95M, with an ROI of 52%.https://t.co/XTaeBlTNMLhttps://t.co/57yCOHJvpe pic.twitter.com/F6IV3qhrlq — Lookonchain (@lookonchain) May 30, 2024

PEPE plunges 21% after recent all-time high

Another analytics account, @spotonchain, noted that the transaction to Binance took place after the PEPE price plunged by 14% over the past 24 hours. This account also added that these coins were bought not only on Binance but on the major cryptocurrency exchange MEXC as well, paying approximately $4.57 million for them.

Overall, after the recently achieved all-time high of $0.00001718 (May 27), PEPE currently is down by more than 21%. The all-time high was likely provoked by the recent decision by the American Securities and Exchange Commission to greenlight spot Ethereum ETFs. At the time of this writing, PEPE is changing hands at $0.00001374.