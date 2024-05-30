Advertisement
AD

    PEPE Plunges 20% From ATH as 660.7 Billion PEPE Go to Binance

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Mysterious crypto whale transfers hundreds of billions of PEPE to Binance, pushing price way down
    Thu, 30/05/2024 - 13:03
    PEPE Plunges 20% From ATH as 660.7 Billion PEPE Go to Binance
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    According to the analytics X account @lookonchain, earlier today, a mysterious whale transferred a significant amount of PEPE meme coins to the Binance exchange. This gave the asset’s price a major push downwards, making it fall another 11% from the recently reached all-time high.

    The whale moved close to one trillion PEPE to the aforementioned exchange.

    Billions of PEPE deposited to Binance

    The above-mentioned tweet shows that several hours ago, an anonymous cryptocurrency trader transferred a whopping 660.7 billion PEPE coins to be sold on Binance. The X post reveals that the whale had purchased that many meme coins a month ago.

    HOT Stories
    Here's When Bitcoin (BTC) Will Explode
    Here's When Bitcoin (BTC) Will Explode
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Climbs to 9th Spot by Market Cap
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surprises Everyone, Ethereum (ETH) Stumbles, When Will XRP Finally Do It?
    SEC Issues Urgent Crypto Scam Warning

    After selling this PEPE worth $9.01 million, he made approximately $4.95 million with a 52% return on his investment. This is the profit he has made in less than one month.

    PEPE plunges 21% after recent all-time high

    Another analytics account, @spotonchain, noted that the transaction to Binance took place after the PEPE price plunged by 14% over the past 24 hours. This account also added that these coins were bought not only on Binance but on the major cryptocurrency exchange MEXC as well, paying approximately $4.57 million for them.

    Related
    Thu, 05/30/2024 - 08:43
    Crucial Negative Ethereum ETF Statement Made by Samson Mow, Here's His Message
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Overall, after the recently achieved all-time high of $0.00001718 (May 27), PEPE currently is down by more than 21%. The all-time high was likely provoked by the recent decision by the American Securities and Exchange Commission to greenlight spot Ethereum ETFs. At the time of this writing, PEPE is changing hands at $0.00001374.

    #PEPE Coin #Binance #Cryptocurrency Whales
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
    related image 75 Billion Shiba Inu in 24 Hours, What's Happening?
    May 30, 2024 - 12:58
    75 Billion Shiba Inu in 24 Hours, What's Happening?
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    related image 8.65 Billion Dogecoin (DOGE) in 24 Hours: What's Up?
    May 30, 2024 - 12:58
    8.65 Billion Dogecoin (DOGE) in 24 Hours: What's Up?
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image Michael Saylor Delivers Key Bitcoin Tip
    May 30, 2024 - 12:58
    Michael Saylor Delivers Key Bitcoin Tip
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Sui and Atoma Bring the Power of AI to dApp Builders
    Bitsgap Adds ByBit Futures to Its Trading Terminal
    The Great Equalizer: KHABY Simplifies Crypto
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    PEPE Plunges 20% From ATH as 660.7 Billion PEPE Go to Binance
    75 Billion Shiba Inu in 24 Hours, What's Happening?
    8.65 Billion Dogecoin (DOGE) in 24 Hours: What's Up?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD