PassimPay Introduces Crypto Payments Solution for Businesses and Individuals

PassimPay created feature-rich platform for integration of crypto transfers in daily payments for B2B and B2C use cases

PassimPay, a new-gen solution for cryptocurrency payments, offers two types of services. Within one interface, it allows its users to open business and personal accounts and start accepting crypto for private and entrepreneurial use.

PassimPay payments system streamlines crypto integrations for businesses and individuals: Highlights

Launched in early 2023, PassimPay employs all the best modern practices in the spheres of crypto payments for individuals and businesses.

PassimPay is a crypto payments system that offers a suite of solutions for private and business usage of crypto;

PassimPay is designed to streamline the integration of crypto payments in real world use cases: cross-border transfers, e-commerce, micropayments, subscriptions and so on;

The platform works with all major cryptocurrencies, including the likes of Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), major stablecoins U.S. Dollar Tether (USDT), USD Coin (USDC) and so on;

PassimPay is available in 190 countries around the world: its tools are available as out-of-the-box services and can be integrated effortlessly through API instruments;

The platform offers one of the most attractive fee structures for withdrawals (up to 1% for individuals and up to 3.5% for businesses) and a generous referral program with 5%-10% payouts.

As such, PassimPay attempts to make Bitcoin (BTC) and altcoin integrations for businesses easier than ever before.

Image by PassimPay

It helps businesses to accomplish ambitious milestones in terms of accessibility, massive adoption, profitability and brand visibility through seamless crypto payments integration.

Crypto payments for individuals in 2023: From hype to daily routine

Since the first phase of cryptocurrency adoption in the early 2010s, daily payments have been among the most popular use cases for crypto. The popularity of digital assets as payments for individuals should be attributed to their negligible costs, censorship-resistance, inclusiveness and so on.

In 2023, crypto payments remain the most decentralized and inclusive instruments for value transfer. To send crypto, users don’t need to complete bank documentation, pass due diligence checks and so on. However, fully on-chain cryptocurrency wallets still lack intuitive interfaces and 24/7 support. Also, some of them can operate on a single blockchain only. Seed phrases and private key management procedures remain too complicated for newcomers.

That is why easy-to-use newbie-friendly crypto transfer services with multi-currency support could be the driver for the next wave of crypto adoption.

Crypto payments for businesses in 2023: Adoption, visibility, profit

In the early 2020s, the interest of modern digital e-commerce services in crypto integrations spiked. First, crypto gateways are easy to integrate: you can add a "Pay" button to your website backed by crypto much faster than the alternative service offered by a bank.

The addition of crypto payments can boost the visibility of this or that brand among young audiences. Integration with global crypto and Web3 ecosystems is a powerful marketing catalyst now.

Also, by adding the opportunity to pay in crypto, businesses can easily expand into new markets with no need to work on compliance with regulatory demands. The global crypto ecosystem is holistic: an online service does not need to get crypto licenses in every jurisdiction in which it offers payments in crypto.

Introducing PassimPay, new-gen payments provider with crypto support

PassimPay, a global crypto payments system, addresses all major challenges in the crypto transfer segment to allow businesses and individuals to benefit from cutting-edge tech.

What is PassimPay and who needs it: Basics

PassimPay introduces itself as an easy-to-use, reliable and cost-effective cryptocurrency payments system for personal and entrepreneurial use. In general, PassimPay is designed to let individuals and businessmen use crypto in their personal transactions and operations, removing the need to create cryptocurrency wallets themselves.

Image by PassimPay

PassimPay accounts can be activated in (literally) three steps: potential users should just sign up, confirm their data with an email address and top up the account. Withdrawals are available immediately upon registration.

To better focus on the requirements of various types of clients, PassimPay introduced two types of accounts: personal and business accounts. Via both types of accounts, users can store, send, receive and exchange cryptocurrency. All operations of PassimPay users are secured by modern crypto protection practices. The developers employed network and application firewalls, multi-factor authentication, intrusion detection, an emergency back-up toolkit, a security accident management mechanism, as well as SSL certificates and a DDoS protection kit provided by Cloudflare.

All products of the PassimPay ecosystem are flexible: even users with no previous experience in blockchain and cryptocurrencies can easily customize the settings to adjust PassimPay for their requirements.

PassimPay for individuals

Personal accounts of PassimPay are designed for cryptocurrency users interested in storing their digital assets with an easy-to-use, fast and cheap service. It is also perfectly tailored to portfolio management: PassimPay can be the first gateway to crypto investing for newcomers.

Image by PassimPay

PassimPay personal accounts are 100% anonymous: no ID, proof of residence or credit card data are required. New users can just register with their email addresses. Once registered, users can enjoy instant payments: PassimPay confirms crypto transfers between accounts in seconds.

The platform offers an attractive fee scheme for individuals. While transfers themselves are charged with zero fees, withdrawals from PassimPay are available for a 0.1-1% commission.

In an account dashboard, PassimPay users can track their operations history, activity log, conversion rates, total balance and transfer statuses, as well as all information about services available for PassimPay users. The crypto portfolio is also displayed in the dashboard, while transaction history and balance details can be downloaded in .CSV format.

PassimPay for businesses

Besides the crypto payments module, PassimPay offers feature-rich tooling for businesses in e-commerce, marketplace, PoS terminals and so on. Just like personal accounts, business accounts can store and transfer cryptocurrency, but they also support advanced reporting and accounting features.

Image by PassimPay

To start with, PassimPay works with secure API instruments: PassimPay business accounts can be linked to projects (websites) in just a few clicks.

With the advanced reports option, users can check the status of all operations and balance history online 24/7: the relevant files can be downloaded without additional preliminary requests. Besides that, users can set up notifications to get alerts about all events in their corporate accounts operated by teams or managers.

Just like all other services of PassimPay, its business account works with very low fees. Withdrawals from PassimPay to third-party services are only charged up to 3.5% for business users.

Referral program and supported currencies

The toolkit of PassimPay constantly enhances the range of cryptocurrencies it supports. As of late Q1, 2023, it works with crypto heavyweights Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Binance Coin (BNB), Cardano (ADA), early Bitcoin-like cryptocurrencies Litecoin (LTC) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH), trending meme coins Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu Coin (SHIB), as well as with the big 3 of USD-pegged stablecoins: U.S. Dollar Tether (USDT), USD Coin (USDC) and Binance USD (BUSD).

Regardless of the size of deposits, PassimPay users can enlist in its multi-level referral program. Depending on the activity of their referrals, PassimPay users can be rewarded with a 5%, 7% or 10% affiliate bonus just for sharing PassimPay links. Rewards are assigned to customers when their referrals withdraw funds from PassimPay.

Closing thoughts

PassimPay is a holistic cryptocurrency payments platform for businesses and individuals. It offers reliable, secure and cost-efficient services of crypto storage and transfer.

Merchants can easily integrate PassimPay crypto gateway into their websites and pay minimum fees for withdrawals. The platform supports Bitcoin (BTC), all major stablecoins and mainstream altcoins.