Part of Almost 130,000 BTC Stolen in 2016 Bitfinex Hack Just Transferred to Anonymous Wallet

News
Tue, 02/01/2022 - 07:50
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Large portion of stolen funds is now on the move for first time since April 2021
Part of Almost 130,000 BTC Stolen in 2016 Bitfinex Hack Just Transferred to Anonymous Wallet
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Approximately $5 billion worth of Bitcoin that was stolen back in the 2016 Bitfinex hack have been moved in two 10,000 BTC transactions by hackers to an unknown wallet, according to Whale Alert tracking service.

$760 million transactions

As on-chain data suggests, the first transaction was made at 4:00 a.m. UTC. A total of $383 million worth of Bitcoin were sent to an anonymous wallet ending with "uxwczt." It has not yet determined if the wallet is owned by some exchange or an OTC desk, but it has been constantly receiving smaller amounts of BTC since 2016.

The second large transaction was made shortly after as hackers moved the exact same volume of funds to the same address that previously received another 10,000 BTC.

Related
Elon Musk Believes Robinhood Wallets Are Huge Deal for DOGE, Mike McGlone Says BTC and ETH Will Likely March Higher: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

According to the transactions page from the "Bitfinex hack wallet," exploiters have already moved a similar quantity of funds back in April 2021. At that time, $623 million worth of Bitcoin was moved to an unknown wallet.

Could it impact the market?

The large transaction made to an unknown wallet is most likely not the last step in the hacker's withdrawal of funds in USD or any other fiat currency. Since Bitcoin-related trading market daily volume currently stays at approximately $1.5 trillion (including derivatives), the $760 million moved by hackers should not have a significant impact on the market.

In case hackers break the sum down into smaller portions, the spot Bitcoin market would not notice the effect of increased selling pressure. At press time, Bitcoin is trading at $38,336 with no significantly negative price performance whatsoever. As for the stolen funds, 20,000 BTC still remain in the "uxwczt" wallet.

article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image 40,785 BTC Transferred as Bitcoin Reaches $39,000, A Historically Strong Sign for Price
02/01/2022 - 09:47
40,785 BTC Transferred as Bitcoin Reaches $39,000, A Historically Strong Sign for Price
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image 50 Billion SHIB Grabbed by Top Ethereum Whale: Details
02/01/2022 - 09:35
50 Billion SHIB Grabbed by Top Ethereum Whale: Details
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Crypto Now Legal in India, Here Are Tax Rates
02/01/2022 - 08:44
Crypto Now Legal in India, Here Are Tax Rates
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov